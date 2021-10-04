IPL 2021: 3 reasons behind Sunrisers Hyderabad woes this season

It has been a woeful IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nothing seems to be working for them. They had to bench David Warner from the team midway through the season. Eventually, he was removed from the squad. SRH made a plethora of changes to other personnel as well but nothing could stop their slide this season.

In 12 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 2 and they are currently languishing at the 8th spot in the table. SRH look like a team left with no desire or motivation to put in their best performances. Their middle order is fragile, no bowler barring Rashid Khan has been able to make a mark and there is no depth on the bench.

We take a look at the 3 reasons behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's woes this season:

#3 No settled opening combination

David Warner might have played his last game for Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner was a shade of his prolific best this season and had to be axed as captain from the side. Jonny Bairstow was the spark Sunrisers Hyderabad had in the first leg, but he decided to withdraw from the continuation in Dubai. It left Sunrisers Hyderabad in a real muddle.

They had to try Wriddhiman Saha and while he was good in a few instances, he could not replicate Bairstow's dominance with the bat. They tried Jason Roy to give them fast starts, and he did well in his debut game. However, he too could not kick on and dominate in the powerplay overs over the next few games. It prevented Sunrisers Hyderabad from getting good starts that would help them pile on big scores.

#2 No penetration with the ball

Bhuvneshwar has not been at his best for Sunrisers Hyderabad this phase

Rashid Khan continued to be the match-winner for his side, but he did not find any consistent support from the other end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not pick up wickets in the powerplay overs or at the death. Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul lacked penetration.

In 12 matches so far, they have picked up only 8 wickets at an average in excess of 65. It has always allowed the opposition to get away and set the platform to score big runs.

#1 No experience in the middle order

Abdul Samad could not justify his potential for Sunrisers Hyderabad

After the rather iffy starts, Sunrisers Hyderabad needed people to stand up and bail them out in the middle order. However, it never transpired. Team management finally grew tired of the failures of Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav. Their failures paved the way for Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma. Unfortunately for Hyderabad, they too failed with the bat.

There was a lack of experience and it was evident in the players trying to soak up the pressure to up the run rate in the death overs. We could potentially see a massive overhaul for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming mega auctions slated to be held next year.

