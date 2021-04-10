IPL 2021: 3 reasons why RCB beat MI in the season opener

A last-ball thriller saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edge past the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 2 wickets in the opening game of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

After MI were put into bat by RCB captain Virat Kohli, MI amassed 159/9 on the back of cameos from Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. The defending champions were damaged by the first-ever 5-wicket haul taken against them, by Harshal Patel.

In response, RCB experienced a few hiccups along the way but got over the line off the final ball of their innings.

Here are 3 reasons why RCB beat MI in the IPL 2021 season opener.

#3 RCB bowlers' middle-overs magic

Harshal Patel scalped 5 wickets against MI

After Rohit Sharma was run out in the fourth over, Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav forged a handy partnership for the second wicket. But just as the duo began to step on the pedal, the RCB bowlers fashioned a breakthrough and followed it up with plenty more on a regular basis.

Suryakumar fell in the 11th over bowled by Kyle Jamieson, while Lynn was dismissed by an excellent catch by Washington Sundar off his own bowling in the 13th over. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan were back in the hut before the commencement of the 19th over, leaving Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya with a lot to do.

Yes, the final over bowled by Harshal Patel was extraordinary. But it was set up by a brilliant all-round display in the middle overs that completely deprived the MI innings of any momentum and ensured that two relatively new batsmen were at the crease for the final stage of the innings.

Advertisement

#2 Rahul Chahar's nightmare spell

Glenn Maxwell laid into Rahul Chahar in the IPL 2021 season opener

With MI having signed Piyush Chawla in the IPL 2021 auction, Rahul Chahar's place in the playing XI is under question. And he did himself no favours with his performance in the season opener against RCB.

Introduced as the fifth and final MI bowler, Chahar hit the wrong lengths throughout. Often too full or too short, the leg-spinner was carted to all corners of the ground by Glenn Maxwell. And decisively, he conceded 15 in an over to AB de Villiers, completely tilting the balance of the game in favour of RCB.

Chahar had consolation in the fact that the opposition's wrist-spinner - Yuzvendra Chahal - disappointed as well, but he must up his game if he is to keep Chawla out of the side.

#1 AB de Villiers

Advertisement

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers - the biggest reason why RCB beat MI in the IPL 2021 season opener. His last professional match came in RCB's Eliminator loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. He came in at No. 5, when everyone expected him to walk in at the fall of the first wicket.

But once again, like he has been so many times over the course of his stellar career, De Villiers was simply on another level in Chennai. Mr. 360 unfurled a wide range of confident strokes, never looking in any sort of trouble and piercing the field at will on a slightly difficult pitch to bat on.

De Villiers held up one end as wickets fell at the other, eventually ensuring that the batsmen who came after him needed to score only 2 runs. Many wondered whether the South African would be able to stay in touch over the 5-month break between this season and the previous one, but this performance has put all such doubts to bed.

AB de Villiers is simply magical. Where would RCB be without him?