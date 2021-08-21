IPL 2021: 3 reasons why RCB signing Wanindu Hasaranga is a great move

Ending the ever-increasing speculation over Wanindu Hasaranga's IPL chances, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced his inclusion in their team on Saturday. The Sri Lankan all-rounder will replace Adam Zampa for the UAE leg of IPL 2021, joining Dushmantha Chameera and Tim David as the latest additions to the squad.

Wanindu Hasaranga started his career as a middle-order batsman and part-time leg-spinner. The skillsets switched as he transitioned from Sri Lanka Under-19s to the main side in 2017 and claimed a hat-trick on ODI debut against Zimbabwe. With 62 wickets and 922 runs to his name already, he's now the country's leading leggie with the ability to hit the long ball in the lower order.

RCB, who will start the second half of IPL 2021 as the 3rd placed team, will be glad to acquire his services. Here, we discuss three reasons why:

#1 Leg spin backup to Yuzvendra Chahal

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊



We’re thrilled to welcome Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga to the RCB Family for the second leg of #IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/nEf6mtRcNt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

If IPL 2020 has taught us anything, it's the fact that the UAE pitches are the most conducive to fast-bowlers and leg-spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB's long-time weapon, was the fifth-highest wicket-taker last season and the only spinner in the top-five. But he isn't even among the top-20 in IPL 2021 so far.

RCB needed a backup for him and Wanindu Hasaranga might prove to be the perfect replacement. Apart from his international exploits, Wanindu Hasranga was also the top wicket-taker in the inaugural Lanka Premier League with 17 scalps at an average of 11.29 and a brilliant economy rate of 5.18.

Wanindu Hasaranga bowls tight lengths and his subtle variations - in turn, line and trajectory - from similar spots on the pitch can outwit the best of batsmen. And if nothing works off the pitch, he has the uncanny ability to skid the ball off the surface, allowing batsmen little time to consistently hit him for boundaries, on similar lines to Rashid Khan.

RCB can even unleash both leggies together on slower pitches and watch as they compliment each other's styles to keep the batsmen on their toes.

#2 Silver bullet for lower-order woes

Playing two leg-spinners together would be possible only because of Wanindu Hasaranga's batting prowess. The all-rounder was one of the most fearsome strikers in the LPL 2020, having put up 127 runs at 160.76.

Banking on an open stance and low back-lift, Wanindu Hasranga is a fantastic off-side player, unlike most of the lower-order hitters we see in the IPL. He is technically good enough to play the long game when needed and strong enough to hit his way out of high-pressure situations.

RCB, as has been the case over the years, struggled with their lower-order in IPL 2021 too. Washington Sundar couldn't find the correct spot for himself and there was a bit too much pressure on Kyle Jamieson. Now with Daniel Sams gone too, RCB will need someone to contribute quick runs and Wanindu Hasaranga promises to be that silver bullet.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga could be the perfect long-term investment

Adam Zampa, as an overseas player, was almost redundant in the RCB lineup because of Chahal's pre-emininent presence. However, Wanindu Hasranga provides a unique combination of skills which can be the perfect opportunity for a long-term investment.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has often talked up consistency in "team building" and "culture," and the 24-year-old Wanindu Hasaranga could probably dovetail into that perfectly. RCB are looking at a few retirements and next year's mega-auction is glaring at them too. Against this backdrop, a rising star with a massive fan-following in Sri Lanka couldn't get any better.

