IPL 2021: 3 reasons why RCB will win the tournament

Is 2021 the year the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally win an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy?

RCB have come close many times, having reached the final on three occasions, but haven't laid their hands on the coveted trophy yet. Time is running out for the Bangalore-based franchise to do justice to the passion of its fans, especially with a mega-auction scheduled to take place ahead of IPL 2022.

The second phase of IPL 2021, which will commence next month in the UAE, will be crucial for RCB's future as a top franchise in the league. Here are three reasons why RCB will win IPL 2021.

#3 RCB were one of the standout teams in the first half of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers

With five wins in seven games, RCB were among the best teams in the first half of IPL 2021. Virat Kohli's men are currently placed third in the points table, behind only the Chennai Super Kings (on net run rate) and the Delhi Capitals (who have played one extra game).

RCB beat the Mumbai Indians narrowly in the season opener before winning their next three games in comfortable fashion against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals respectively. Although they were thrashed by the Chennai Super Kings in their fourth game, they rebounded well to edge the Delhi Capitals in a thriller.

RCB then had an off day against the Punjab Kings, but they proved that they can hang with the best teams in the league. There's no reason why the same can't continue in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. In fact, RCB may even be better than they were in the first half...

#2 RCB have made excellent additions ahead of IPL 2021

RCB captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal

Kane Richardson, Finn Allen, Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams - as well as replacement player Scott Kuggeleign - won't play for RCB in the second phase of IPL 2021. However, RCB have made several excellent additions to their roster to make up for the absentees.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who was the standout performer in his country's recent white-ball assignment against India, has been acquired as a leg-spin backup who can contribute a few handy runs with the bat. His countryman Dushmantha Chameera, who bowls with pace and aggression, has also been snapped up by Virat Kohli's men.

Finally, RCB have signed Singapore batsman Tim David, who has been on a tear in white-ball leagues around the world. David is regarded as one of the best limited-overs middle-order batsmen in the world and could serve as an excellent backup option for the three-time finalists.

RCB have another overseas spot remaining and could improve their team even further ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021. Note: RCB's new Sri Lankan duo haven't obtained an NOC from their country's cricket board yet.

#1 RCB have many in-form players

RCB fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in action for the franchise

Several RCB players are high on confidence heading into IPL 2021.

Captain Virat Kohli hasn't been at his best with the bat, but he recently led India to a historic win in the Lord's Test against England. Devdutt Padikkal has made his debut for the country in the meantime, and showed brief glimpses of class and poise during his time at the crease.

AB de Villiers is never out of form, while Glenn Maxwell was one of the franchise's standout players in the first half of IPL 2021. Mohammed Siraj is high on both form and confidence, having bowled exceptionally well for India in red-ball cricket. Others like Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson have also been active in the international circuit and have experienced decent success.

RCB have many in-form players who could be among the biggest stars in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

