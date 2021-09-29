IPL 2021: 3 tactical moves RCB could consider for the remaining matches

The second leg of IPL 2021 did not start on a positive note for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They were bundled out for 92 in their first match back against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and eventually lost the game by 9 wickets.

Despite getting off to a cracking start with the bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the middle-order failed to fire and CSK won by 6 wickets.

RCB then went on to thrash the defending champions the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs in an encounter on 26th September 2021. The Bangalore-based franchise have won 6 matches from 10 games and are in third position on the table.

Here is a look at 3 tactical moves RCB could consider for the remainder of the IPL 2021:

#1 Promote AB de Villiers to number 3

AB de Villiers could bat at number 3 for RCB

AB de Villiers has struggled to get going in the second leg of IPL 2021. Since the return of the league, he has batted on 3 occasions and scored 23 runs in 3 innings. He has batted at number 5 on 2 occasions and once at number 3.

The team management could consider promoting the hard-hitting De Villiers to number 3. The South African wicket-keeper batsman has batted one-down on 58 occasions in IPL cricket. He has scored 2188 runs at an average of 48.62 at the position.

His average at 3 is his highest at any position in IPL cricket. He also has an incredible strike-rate of 154.08 batting at the fall of the first wicket in IPL cricket.

Thus a batting line-up comprising of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Maxwell in the top 4 could be a dangerous one for the opponents.

#2 Replace Daniel Christian with Tim David

Tim David could be a handy batsman for RCB in the middle-order

Both Dan Christian and Tim David have played a solitary game in the second leg of IPL 2021. In the match against MI, Christian was unbeaten on 1 from 3 balls and conceded 21 runs in 2 overs with the ball.

Team management could consider recalling Tim David into the playing 11 in his place. Although David failed to impress in the match against CSK, the 25-year-old deserved another look in the side.

David has an impressive T20I and List A record for Singapore. He averages 46.50 in T20Is and 78.77 in List A cricket . He also has an exceptional strike-rate of 157.72 in T20Is and could be a dark horse for RCB in the middle-order.

#3 George Garton to be picked in place of Kyle Jamieson

George Garton could replace Jamieson in the playing 11

George Garton could be a possible replacement for Kyle Jamieson in the side. Jamieson has not had the best of outings since the return of IPL 2021. He bowled just 4 overs in 2 matches in the second leg and conceded 48 runs without picking up a wicket.

The RCB think tank could rope in left-handed pacer Garton in the Kiwi's place. Being a left-handed pacer, he will provide more variation in the bowling department and could create an awkward angle for the opposition batsmen. Garton has had an impressive start to his career in county cricket and has been impressive in List A cricket too.

He could prove to be the surprise package for RCB going into the final few matches of IPL 2021.

