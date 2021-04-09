IPL 2021: 3 takeaways from RCB's bowling against MI

It was familiar waters for RCB as their bowlers opened IPL 2021 by watching Chris Lynn smash sixes at will at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. But it all changed with Harshal Patel's magical spell where he became the first bowler to pick a five-wicket haul against MI.

Despite RCB's strong start, which included Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson combining to run out Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians still kept finding boundaries regularly.

But there were moments when RCB, who are notorious for being expensive in the death overs, showcased moments of brilliance.

We look at how RCB's bowlers fared during the IPL 2021 opener against MI.

RCB persisted with spin when runs flowed freely

Yuzvendra Chahal had an off day when RCB took on MI

Between the fourth and the sixth over, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed bore the brunt of Suryakumar Yadav's crisp timing and Lynn's blunt striking, particularly when the latter was struggling with timing early in the innings.

The slow deliveries were an invitation for Lynn to find his groove as he thrashed the ball with consummate ease and settled comfortably as the match progressed.

Chahal struggled in his four overs and the usually miserly leggie gave away 41 runs with a forgettable economy of 10.25, without picking up a wicket.

Bringing in Washington Sundar late worked for RCB

Washington Sundar gave RCB a sigh of relief after dismissing Washington Sundar

Despite being clobbered for a six in his very first over, Washington Sundar, who was introduced in the second half of the innings, got the better of Lynn by taking a tricky return catch.

The ploy was similar to what RCB did in 2010 by bringing Dale Steyn back into the attack in the second half to get Kieron Pollard out. The move paid dividends when Rahul Dravid took a mishit in the form of a running, slipping, one-handed blinder.

RCB's pace battery impresses with Harshal Patel's fifer lighting up the season opener

Patel and Dan Christian were presumably roped in for their slow off-cutters and back-of-the-hand variations that would have worked on a slow track. However, MI ensured the scoreboard kept ticking as they milked the bowlers while dispatching bad deliveries.

Eventually, Harshal Patel found immense success as he sent back an ominous-looking Hardik Pandya after cramping him for room.

He followed it up by sending Ishan Kishan back in the final overs of the innings. Even more impressive was Harshal Patel getting rid of Krunal Pandya in the first ball of the final over and then sending back Pollard off the very next delivery.

Patel ended his day with sensational figures of 4-0-27-5.

Siraj and Jamieson had a relatively successful day with the duo giving away just 15 runs each from their three overs before returning at the death.

Siraj ended his quota and would have nabbed Ishan Kishan if not for an ill-timed attempt in the deep by Sundar. Adding to the impressive spell was his tight line to Kieron Pollard in the 16th over and Siraj ended with figures of 4-0-22-0. Meanwhile Jamieson, after bagging Yadav, finished his evening with figures of 4-0-27-1, despite Virat Kohli dropping Krunal Pandya.

RCB will be happy with their bowling effort, minus the few blips in the form of fielding lapses. The fightback after Lynn's carnage was impressive as they prevented MI from breaching the 170-mark on a slow pitch that didn't offer much support to the quicks.