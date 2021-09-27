IPL 2021: 3 top run-scorers for PBKS so far

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are one of the sides keen to get a move on and stake their claim for a playoff berth in IPL 2021. They may have scintillating openers in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, but they have been a picture of inconsistency throughout the season.

Their last match against the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) outfit saw them defend a measly total of 121 to win by five runs. PBKS will next be up against a Mumbai Indians side that's going through a slump and will again look towards their batters to get off to a strong start.

On that note, let's take a look at the three PBKS batters who have topped the run charts for their side so far this edition.

#1 KL Rahul | 401 runs from 9 matches in IPL 2021 so far

The Karnataka batter has continued his rich vein of form in the shorter format, accumulating 401 runs from nine matches at an average of 57.28 and a strike rate of 135.01. His run in this edition has seen him notch up four half-centuries.

Rahul was also in electric form in IPL 2020, raking up 670 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34.

#2 Mayank Agarwal | 332 runs from 9 matches

Agarwal has been the aggressor during his opening stint with skipper KL Rahul. The Karnataka lad has had a decent run with the bat this IPL with 332 runs to show from nine matches at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 142.48.

He was admirable when he led from the front as skipper with an unbeaten 99 against the Delhi Capitals during the India leg.

#3 Chris Gayle | 192 runs from 9 matches

Gayle may have blown hot and cold for PBKS this IPL, but the Universe Boss has still managed to score 192 runs from nine matches. He averages 24.00 and his strike rate has seen a considerable dip, but the Jamaican cannot be counted out.

While he missed out in the game against Hyderabad, he will be one of the batting mainstays if Punjab make the playoffs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar