IPL 2021: 5 batsmen who cracked the Chepauk code

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in IPL 2021 has been an Achilles heel for most batsmen. Most players have struggled to score on the slow Chepauk pitch.

Five players who flourished at the Chepauk in IPL 2021:

A few batsmen managed to stand tall and showed how to score runs on the sluggish Chepauk track. With the Chennai leg of IPL 2021 now over, let's take a look at the top five run-getters on the tough Chepauk surface in the competition this season.

#5 Suryakumar Yadav - 154 runs (5 games)

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been in sublime touch in the IPL this year. The 30-year-old, unperturbed by the slow nature of the Chepauk surface, played some classic cameos for Mumbai Indians (MI) while batting in the middle order.

The MI batsman scored 154 runs in five games at the Chepauk, doing so at a strike rate of over 143. His strike rate is third-best among all batsmen who faced 60 or more deliveries at the venue this season.

Although the right-hander failed to notch up big scores in Chennai, his noteworthy contributions enabled MI to wade through tough middle overs, where scoring was difficult.

#4 Nitish Rana - 155 runs (3 games)

Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Nitish Rana started his IPL 2021 campaign with a bang, scoring 80 off 56 balls in the very first game to help his team start their season on a winning note.

The southpaw left-hander scored 155 runs in three games at the Chepauk, doing so at an average of over 50. Promoted to open the innings this year, the 27-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands, anchoring the innings from one end while displaying his craft with his exemplary strokeplay.

Nitish Rana last six innings in IPL:



0

81

0

87

0

50* -- Today



Cool, calm, composed .. 37 balls | 8 fours | 1 six #IPL2021 #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/wWUlGhTcI9 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 11, 2021

As part of a star-studded team of international superstars, Rana carved out a niche for himself with his performances at the top of the order.

#3 Glenn Maxwell - 176 runs (3 games)

Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could not have hoped for a better start to his IPL campaign, scoring two half-centuries in his first three games for his new team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Striking at almost 150, Maxwell scored 176 runs in three games at the Chepauk, with RCB winning all three games at the venue. Batting at no. 4, Maxwell unfurled his wide array of shots, often leaving the bowlers clueless.

2 fifties in 2 games for @Gmaxi_32



Before this, he had gone 40 consecutive IPL innings without a 50+ score. #RCB #RCBvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2021

The right-hander will look to continue his dominant run in the rest of his IPL 2021 campaign and help his team win their maiden title in the competition this season.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 201 runs (5 games)

Rohit Sharma

The 'Hitman' has been the best batsman so far for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL this season.

With 201 runs at an impressive average of 40, Rohit Sharma has led from the front in tough conditions at the Chepauk, where the defending champions won only two of their five games.

It is the first time in IPL history that Rohit Sharma has scored over 200 runs in his first five matches, with his previous best being 190 back in the 2015 edition of the tournament. The MI captain will hope to continue his exploits in the rest of their campaign as the team eye an unprecedented three-peat this year.

#1 Jonny Bairstow - 211 runs (5 games)

Jonny Bairstow

The English international was the best batsman at the Chepauk in the IPL this season.

Jonny Bairstow racked up 211 runs in five games at an average of 52 and a strike rate in excess of 141. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been instrumental in providing his team with fiery starts and has looked in complete control against both pacers and spinners.

On a track where most batsmen struggled to clear the fence, the 31-year-old Bairstow hit 14 sixes, the most by any batsman at the venue this season.