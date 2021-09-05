IPL 2021: 5 bowlers who had a memorable run in the UAE last season

The second half of IPL 2021 is all set to get underway in the UAE from September 19. The first leg of the event, held in India, had to be suspended after COVID-19 cases emerged in the tournament’s bio-bubble.

This is the second year in a row that the IPL is being held in the Middle East. Last season, the entire tournament was played in the UAE after India were unable to organize the T20 league due to the dangers posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure bubble, IPL 2020 in the UAE was a major success.

Mumbai Indians (MI) were eventually crowned champions for the fifth time, lifting their second IPL title in a row. Rohit Sharma’s men got the better of first-time finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) in a one-sided final.

Standout bowlers from IPL 2020 in the UAE

With the latest edition of the IPL less than a fortnight away, we look back at some bowlers who had a memorable time when the event was held in the UAE last season.

#5 Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket against DC. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Ever since making his IPL debut in 2017, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has impressed in every season. In fact, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler has claimed a minimum of 17 IPL wickets in each edition from IPL 2017 to IPL 2020.

Last season, he picked up 20 wickets in 16 matches at a strike rate of 19.20 and a brilliant economy rate of 5.37.

Rashid bamboozled the batters with his variations and rarely allowed the opponents to go after him. Although he has been on the scene for a few years, Rashid has continued to trouble batters with his guile.

The leg-spinner returned with sensational figures of 3 for 7 as Delhi Capitals faltered in a chase of 220. He also claimed 3 for 12 in a match against Punjab Kings.

Rashid was in his element in the first half of IPL 2021 as well, snaring 10 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 16.80 and an economy rate of just over six.

#4 Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals)

Anrich Nortje in action during IPL 2020. Pic: IPLT20.COM

South African speedster Anrich Nortje played a key role in Delhi Capitals reaching their maiden IPL final last season in the UAE. He bowled with serious pace and even broke the record for the fastest delivery in the history of the T20 league.

There was more to Nortje than just raw pace though. Coming in as a replacement for Chris Woakes, he claimed 22 wickets in 16 matches at a strike rate of 16.63.

Although his economy rate was slightly on the higher side, Nortje made up for it by picking up key wickets at crucial junctures in matches. His battle with Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Jos Buttler made for engrossing viewing.

Anrich Nortje bags the Man of the Match award for his bowling figures of 3/33 against #RCB.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/9o8YiVVqwv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 2, 2020

Rather surprisingly, Nortje did not feature in a single match in the first half of IPL 2021. The South African was forced to miss the first few games due to quarantine.

There was also some confusion over his COVID-19 reports. In the meantime, Avesh Khan grabbed his opportunity and kept Nortje out of the playing XI throughout the India leg of IPL 2021.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arjun Panchadar