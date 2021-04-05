IPL 2021: 5 highest team totals in IPL history

Over the 13-year history of the IPL, the tournament has produced numerous high-scoring games. With the arrival of attacking batsmen and the advent of new and innovative strokes, one can expect a lot of tall team scores in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

There have been numerous occurrences of bowling attacks being ruthlessly taken apart in the IPL. 200+ scores are no longer uncommon in the competition.

To date, there have been 17 team scores of over 225 runs. The list is dominated by RCB, who have breached the 225-run mark on as many as five occasions. As we inch closer to IPL 2021, let's take a look at the highest team totals in IPL history.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore - 263/5 against Pune Warriors India (IPL 2013)

Chris Gayle's 175 helped RCB post a mammoth total.

Back in the 2013 edition of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore put up the highest team total in the history of the IPL till date.

Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, opening the batting for the Bangalore team, scored a blistering 50 off just 17 deliveries. Gayle smashing his next 50 in just 13 deliveries. In the process, he smashed the fastest T20 hundred of all time!

The left-hander's carnage didn't end there. Chris Gayle went on to smash the Pune Warriors India bowlers to all corners of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, ending with the highest ever T20 score of 175 off just 66 deliveries!

Gayle gayle gayle all the way. Never seen something like this.jamiacan style maaaan.gayle rule.wow this is insane.yaaa maaan — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 23, 2013

Mr. 360, AB de Villiers also chipped in with a cameo - scoring 31 off just eight deliveries - to help RCB post a humongous total of 263/5. Pune managed a meagre 133 in response.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore - 248/3 against Gujarat Lions (IPL 2016)

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched one of the best partnerships in T20 cricket.

It was the Virat-AB de Villiers show at the Chinnaswamy stadium in IPL 2016, as the duo stitched one of the best T20 partnerships ever seen.

The Bangalore franchise lost their opener, Chris Gayle, cheaply during the powerplay. However, AB de Villiers walked into the middle, RCB tore into the Gujarat Lions' bowling attack.

Both batsmen scored centuries. While Virat Kohli ended with 109 off 55 deliveries, AB de Villiers scored a massive 129 off just 52 balls. Their partnership of 229 runs helped RCB post a tall total of 248/3 on the scoreboard.

Many congratulations @ABdeVilliers17and @imVkohli truly class first time missed a game but saw a great game of #IPL2016 play well boys👀 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 14, 2016

Needless to say, the now-defunct IPL franchise, Gujarat Lions, fell short by a whopping 144 runs.

#3 Chennai Super Kings - 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2010)

Murali Vijay's 127 helped CSK post a big total on the scoreboard.

In the 2010 edition of the IPL, Murali Vijay played a magnificent knock of 127 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the top of the order.

CSK started well against the Rajasthan Royal and were all set for a score close to 200.

When Albie Morkel joined Murali Vijay in the middle, the duo displayed some fine big-hitting to help CSK post a huge 246/5 on the scoreboard. thanks to a 152-run partnership. While Albie Morkel scored 62 off 34 deliveries, Murali Vijay produced 127 off just 56 balls.

Rajasthan Royals put up a great chase - scoring 223 runs - thanks to Nama Ojha's 94 and Shane Watson's quickfire 60, but they fell short by 24 runs.

#4 Kolkata Knight Riders - 245/6 against Kings XI Punjab (IPL 2018)

Sunil Narine helped KKR with a good start to post a big total.

With batting powerhouses like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik, among others, KKR were a massively destructive unit in IPL 2018.

During their game against Kings XI Punjab (now called Punjab Kings), Sunil Narine scored a quickfire 75 to set his team to a tall total.

The duo of Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik then took centre stage. Russell (31 off 23 balls) and Karthik (50 off 23 deliveries) helped KKR post a total of 245/6.

Kings XI Punjab gave a valiant chase but fell short by 31 runs.

#5 Chennai Super Kings 240/5 against KXIP (IPL 2008)

Michael Hussey's knock of 116 helped CSK score big against Kings XI Punjab.

It was the first edition of the IPL, where Brendon McCullum's majestic 158 in the first game lit up the tournament. The action then moved to Mohali for the second game between CSK and Kings XI Punjab.

Electing to bat first, the Chennai-based franchise lost their first wicket in just the third over. However, walking in at no. 3, Michael Hussey turned the match around for the Chennai Super Kings.

Mr Cricket, as he is often referred to, smashed 116 off just 54 deliveries against a strong Punjab attack consisting of Brett Lee, Irfan Pathan and S Sreesanth. Cameos towards the end by Suresh Raina and S Badrinath propelled CSK to a mammoth 240/5 on the board.

The Punjab team gave a great fight, with helpful contributions from Kumar Sangakkara (54) and James Hopes (71) but fell short by 33 runs.