IPL 2021: 5 lowest team totals in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is popular for the powerful hitting that is on display during the T20 extravaganza. However, there have also been some phenomenal batting collapses in the competition over the years.

Five lowest team totals in IPL history:

There have been 38 occasions when teams have failed to cross the 100-run mark in an IPL innings. On that note, let's take a look at the five lowest team totals in the history of the IPL.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore - 49 against KKR (IPL 2017)

KKR vs RCB - IPL 2017

In an IPL 2017 game between KKR and RCB, Sunil Narine scored a quickfire 34 off 17 balls to set KKR on the way to post a big total.

KKR, however, failed to build on Narine's platform and posted a modest 131 on the board.

Captain Gautam Gambhir trusted his bowlers to defend the total against a strong RCB lineup. Thanks to an outstanding bowling display from the trio of Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme and Nathan Coulter-Nile, RCB were skittled out for a paltry 49.

None of the RCB players reached double digits, as KKR scripted an emphatic 81-run win.

Interestingly, the RCB franchise hold the record for both the highest as well as the lowest team totals in IPL history.

#2 Rajasthan Royals - 58 against RCB (IPL 2009)

RR vs RCB - IPL 2009

Defending champions Rajasthan Royals opened their title defence against RCB in their IPL 2009 tournament opener.

Batting first, RCB put up only 133 on the board. Barring Kevin Pietersen and Rahul Dravid, none of the other RCB players registered double-digit scores.

However, courtesy of a magical bowling spell by Anil Kumble - who picked up five wickets for just 5 runs - RCB bowled out Rajasthan Royals out for a paltry 58.

It remained the lowest team total in IPL history for nearly a decade.

#3 Delhi Daredevils - 66 against MI (IPL 2017)

DD vs MI - IPL 2017

With Mumbai Indians batting first, Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard's big partnership set the team on the way to a big total. Hardik Pandya’s late cameo of 29 runs propelled Mumbai Indians to a huge total of 212 runs.

In response, Delhi Daredevils (now called Delhi Capitals) lost their openers cheaply and were never in the chase. They crumbled like nine pins before getting skittled out for a paltry 66.

The Mumbai Indians' victory by 146-runs remains the biggest margin of win (by runs) in the history of IPL.

#4 Delhi Daredevils - 67 against KXIP (IPL 2017)

DD vs KXIP - IPL 2017

IPL 2017 happened to be one of the most turbulent seasons for the Delhi Daredevils. During their clash against KXIP (now Punjab Kings) that season, Delhi batted first after losing the toss.

However, Delhi failed to cope with Sandeep Sharma's swing bowling. Courtesy of some fine bowling by the other Punjab bowlers, the Daredevils were bowled out for only 67.

To add insult to injury, Punjab openers Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla took their team home with all ten wickets and 12 overs to spare.

#5 Kolkata Knight Riders - 67 against Mumbai Indians (IPL 2008)

KKR vs MI - IPL 2008

Even though KKR had one of the strongest squads in IPL 2008, they don't have too many happy memories from the inaugural season of the competition. One of their many losses that campaign came against the Mumbai Indians.

After being sent into bat, KKR lost opener Akash Chopra early. Thereafter, KKR kept losing wickets in regular intervals before folding up for a meagre 67 courtesy of some fine bowling by Shaun Pollock and Dwayne Bravo,

The Mumbai Indians lost the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar early, but Sanath Jayasurya's 48 off just 17 ensured that they comfortably won with more than 15 overs and eight wickets to spare.