IPL 2021: 5 players with most 50+ scores in the tournament

IPL 2021 is set to resume on September 19 in the UAE, and all eyes will be on the eight teams battling it out to win the edition that was paused on May 4 due to the rising COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble.

Over the seasons, each edition of the tournament has given us players who have set impressive milestones. This article takes a look at five of these players who have the most 50+ scores in IPL 2021.

#1 Faf du Plessis | CSK | 4 50+ innings

The former South African skipper had a scintillating IPL 2021 season, scoring 320 runs from seven matches at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 145.45.

Faf du Plessis has four 50+ scores and one of them was an unbeaten 95 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

#2 KL Rahul | PBKS | 4 50+ innings

The Punjab Kings skipper continued his rich vein of form from the 2020 season and notched up 331 runs from seven matches. He averaged 66.20 with a strike rate of 136.21.

Rahul set the IPL ablaze with a sparkling unbeaten 91 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and kept the momentum going as he stacked up four 50+ innings.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan's run-filled IPL | DC | 3 50+ innings

Local boy Shikhar Dhawan hit his straps early in the IPL with three 50+ scores from seven games.

Dhawan was easily one of the best performers in the side and his efforts also saw him rewarded for leading India on the limited series tour against Sri Lanka. He led them to a 2-1 win in the ODIs.

#4 Prithvi Shaw | DC | 3 50+ innings

It was a revival of sorts for the former U-19 WC winning skipper as he paired up with Dhawan to give Delhi a strong start this IPL. The young gun blazed three 50+ knocks from eight matches.

Shaw comes into the restart with 308 runs from eight matches at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 166.48.

#5 Manish Pandey | SRH | 2 50+ innings

Although both of those knocks came in losing causes, Manish Pandey was one of the in-form batsmen for Hyderabad in the first half of the season.

SRH had a torrid time in the first half of IPL 2021. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, with just two points from seven matches.

