IPL 2021: 5 players RCB should release ahead of the auction

Finishing 4th in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after seeming top-two contenders throughout, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had an unusually good season. A few things clicked for them, enabling their first playoffs qualification since 2016.

Apart from the evergreen Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers, RCB found strong supporting hands in the form of some other players. Young opener Devdutt Padikkal, Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana, South African all-rounder Chris Morris and the Indian pace duo of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj also exhibited decent form.

However, RCB made a few big changes through the course of the season to reflect the underperformance of players in their perceived starting XI. Here are five players RCB should release before the next auction.

#5 Gurkeerat Mann (IPL 2019-2020)

Mann looked a misfit in RCB's middle order as a buffer for their evergreen unit.

Gurkeerat was brought into the XI as RCB's search for an Indian middle-order companion to Virat Kohli continued. Unfortunately, he was hardly able to contribute for the team. His three matches in the 2019 season showed promise, particularly in a sparkling innings of 65 with the bat, egging the team to retain the all-rounder.

In 2020, it was largely a horror show. Not only did he hardly score enough runs - just 71 of them from 8 attempts at the crease - but he also lacked initiative in the middle, with a strike rate of just below 89. Gurkeerat's overall IPL record too is uninspiring, with an average just north of 21 and two fifties from 41 innings over the years. It seems quite likely that RCB looks for a younger, long-term replacement for Gurkeerat in the middle order ahead of IPL 2021.

#4 Pawan Negi (IPL 2017-2020)

Pawan Negi seems to be slipping off RCB's radar.

Someone who had a difficult, but eventually fruitful time in the IPL in the shadow of more famed finger-spinners in the Chennai Super Kings squad, Pawan Negi had one breakthrough season for RCB in 2017 which pushed the management to retain him with their final Right To Match (RTM) card in the 2018 mega-auction.

Since then, not only has Negi featured only sporadically, he has also disappointed with bat and ball. His bowling form has dipped to become ineffective with just four wickets over the last two IPL seasons he played - 9 games in total - and a paltry 12 runs from them. In 2020, he did not play any games for the franchise, and with the rise of Washington Sundar, Negi looks all set to be discarded here on.