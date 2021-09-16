IPL 2021: 5 players who were released by RCB after they played only 1 IPL game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Big names like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell are a part of this franchise. Also, the team is coached by Mike Hesson, with Sanjay Bangar being the batting consultant.

Many youngsters dream of representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Players like Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Sreenath Aravind, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and many others came into the spotlight while playing for RCB.

Not every player has had a long stint with RCB

However, not every player signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore was able to as many matches as the names mentioned above. Some cricketers lost their IPL contracts after playing only one game for the Bangalore-based franchise. In this listicle today, we will have a look at such five cricketers who were let go by RCB after they played only one match for the team.

#1 Prayas Ray Barman

Royal Challengers Bangalore raised many eyebrows when they splurged ₹1.5 crore to acquire the services of Bengal's 16-year-old leg-break bowler Prayas Ray Barman. Many fans expected him to make an impact in the IPL while donning the RCB jersey.

However, the youngster had an uneventful IPL debut. Prayas received his maiden IPL cap ahead of a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Playing against the likes of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, Prayas leaked 56 runs in his four wicketless overs. RCB dropped him for the next game and then released him.

#2 Abhinav Mukund

Abhinav Mukund played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013

Abhinav Mukund made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2008. He played two matches for CSK in the first season but did not get another game. Mukund then joined RCB and made his debut for the franchise in 2013.

The left-handed batsman scored a 21-ball 19 against the Rajasthan Royals in his first match in RCB colors. RCB lost that game by four wickets and the team management did not give Mukund another opportunity after that.

#3 Ashley Noffke

Ashley Noffke played for RCB in 2008

Not many fans would remember that Australian pacer Ashley Noffke was a part of the RCB playing XI in the first-ever IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. On a night where Brendon McCullum destroyed the Bangalore bowling unit, Noffke returned with figures of 1/40.

He picked up the wicket of his compatriot David Hussey in the match. Noffke scored nine runs off ten deliveries with the bat. RCB benched him for the next game and did not use his services again.

#4 Avesh Khan

Current Delhi Capitals fast bowler Avesh Khan made his IPL debut for RCB in IPL 2017. Interestingly, Khan played his first IPL match against his current franchise DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The uncapped Indian pacer bowled a decent spell of 1/23, scalping Sanju Samson's wicket. However, RCB did not give him another game and then released him before IPL 2018 Mega Auction.

#5 Shadab Jakati

Left-arm spinner Shadab Jakati is best known for his marvelous performances for Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2009-12. He then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore and made his RCB debut against CSK at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Jakati opened the bowling for the home side but did not have a memorable outing with the ball. He conceded 41 runs at an economy rate of 11.18 in his wicketless 3.4 overs. Bangalore did not include him in their playing XI for future matches.

