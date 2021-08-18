IPL 2021: A look at 3 best MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina partnerships 

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been the cornerstone of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise since the inaugural edition of the IPL. They played together for the Chennai-based franchise from 2008 to 2015 and then reunited in 2018 after the team's temporary suspension.

Dhoni and Raina have played an integral role in the Super Kings' success. The fact that no other cricketer apart from them has led the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL highlights their importance to the team. The two former Indian players are the only ones to have scored more than 4,000 IPL runs for the Chennai Super Kings.

Most memorable partnerships between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

They have destroyed many bowling units together in the tournament's history. So far in the IPL, Raina and Dhoni have aggregated 1,454 runs in the 53 innings where they have batted together.

As we head into the second phase of IPL 2021, let's have a look at some of the best partnerships between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the yellow jersey.

#1 74 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2009

Who doesn't love a last ball thriller? 🤩#OnThisDay in 2009 vs CSK, Brendon McCullum and Brad Hodge came to the fore to chase down 189 with scores of 81 (48) and 71* (44) respectively 🙌🏼https://t.co/zYiUFTrVb2 #KKR #IPL — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 18, 2021

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina dominated the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers in a league match of IPL 2009 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Chennai Super Kings were 78/2 when Dhoni joined Raina in the middle.

The two batsmen stitched up a fantastic partnership of 74 runs, with both batsmen contributing almost equal number of runs. They took 36 balls to add 50 runs and scored the next 24 runs off just 11 deliveries. Raina lost his wicket on 52 in the 17th over, but Dhoni remained unbeaten till the end.

Dhoni and Raina's partnership took CSK's score to 152/3 in 17 overs. Unfortunately, the Super Kings lost that match by seven wickets after Brendon McCullum and Brad Hodge's half-centuries.

#2 60 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, CLT20 2013

On This Day, in 2013



Dhoni scored Half century in just 16 Balls.💪



Which is still the Fastest CLT20 Half Centry in the history. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o8IWMzAxfO — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) September 27, 2019

This partnership between Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni did not take place during an IPL match, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Chennai Super Kings fans. Playing at the JSCA Stadium in the Champions League T20 2013, Raina and Dhoni destroyed the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack.

Raina aggregated 87 runs off 57 balls, while Dhoni remained not out on 63 off 19. They batted together from the 15th to the 19th over and added 60 runs to the total, taking the score from 115/2 to 175/3. Dhoni and Raina completed their 50-partnership in 22 balls, with the former contributing 37 runs.

CSK ended their innings with 202 runs on the board. The bowlers made sure Chennai won the match by 12 runs.

#3 61 runs vs Pune Warriors, IPL 2013

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni's partnership helped Chennai defeat Pune

Another match-winning partnership that happened between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in 2013 was against the Pune Warriors. Playing at the MCA Stadium in Pune, CSK were down to 28/2. A 75-run third-wicket partnership between Subramaniam Badrinath and Raina helped CSK cross 100.

However, the score was 103/3 in 15.3 overs after Badrinath's departure. CSK needed someone to score runs quickly and that is what MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina did. They scored 61 runs off the next 27 deliveries to take the total to 164/3 in 20 overs.

Dhoni played the aggressor's role and smashed a 16-ball 45, while Raina supported him from the end. Raina ended the innings with 63 runs off 50 balls. CSK won that game by 37 runs.

