IPL 2021: "A lot of positives and learnings to take from these matches" - Ishan Kishan reflects on his blitzkrieg knock

It was a welcome return to form for India and Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan as he set the stage on fire with a blitzkrieg knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday night.

While the Mumbai Indians (MI) needed a miracle to get through this year's playoffs, Ishan Kishan's swashbuckling 32-ball 84 at the top of the order, alongside Suryakumar Yadav's flamboyant knock of 82 runs off 40 balls, gave the five-time champions a glimmer of hope.

However, on an absolute belter of a pitch, Mumbai Indians had little chance of bundling up SRH under 65. The defending champions restricted SRH to 193 runs and bowed out of the tournament on a winning note.

After the enthralling contest, Ishan Kishan took part in a candid conversation with his MI teammate, Trent Boult. The two discussed the youngster's approach to the tournament and also reflected on how their side performed this year. Here's what Kishan had to say:

"First of all, we won the toss. That was the best part. The plan was simple. Just go there and look for it. It's not like we had any set target in mind but I think 250 was the lowest.. So, I was just watching the ball and going for it."

"Obviously, it was a tough season for us. We didn't play the way we know we are capable of. But finishing on a good note is good for us players as we go into the World Cup. A lot of positives and learnings to take from these matches we played here with the World Cup being played here as well. Let's hope we play against each other," Kishan added.

"Everyone supported me" - Ishan Kishan reflects on the support he got from the senior figures in the side

There was a lot of buzz around social media when Mumbai Indians played the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second leg of IPL 2021. A stand-out visual at the end of the match was Virat Kohli putting his hand around the shoulders of young Ishan Kishan as the two shared a conversation.

Kishan's lean run of form was starting to create some doubts about his selection to the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kishan silenced his doubters and let his bat do the talking in MI's final game.

Here's what the Jharkhand batter had to say about his return to form:

"I was not in good touch in the beginning but I had a good chat with Virat Bhai, Rohit Bhai, even HP and KP. Everyone supported me and even Jasprit bhai told me that this is a learning stage for me. All they said what you need to do is learn from these mistakes and make sure you don't do it in the World Cup and just help the team there as well. So, my mindset was very clear. I was positive. Today also, I just knew that we have to go out there and play our best cricket."

While Mumbai Indians have bowed out of the tournament, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's return to form will be a welcome sight for the Indian team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

