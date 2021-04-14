AB de Villiers' 3 best knocks against SRH

AB de Villiers has arguably been one of the finest overseas batsmen to grace the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his presence. Over the years, he has played a number of crucial knocks that have turned a game on its head.

'Mr. 360', as he is known, the Proteas superstar is still going strong at 37 and is causing nightmares for opposition bowlers. Having played for Delhi Daredevils before, it is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where AB de Villiers has found his second home.

AB De Villiers is well and truly RCB's crisis man. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2021

Hungry and passionate about helping RCB win that elusive maiden IPL title, De Villiers started his IPL 2021 season in style, playing a match-winning knock against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

RCB's next opponents are the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and AB de Villiers has some great memories of having faced off against the Hyderabad-based franchise. The 37-year-old has caused SRH numerous headaches in the past and will fancy himself to deliver another masterclass on Wednesday.

"It is a nice attack to face, it is a great Challenge. I always enjoy playing against SRH. They can challenge you with their skill and they are always smart. It is a matter of us making sure that we get some Partnerships and once we get on top of them." - Ab De Villiers — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 14, 2021

On that note, let's have a look at three of ABD's best knocks against SRH in the IPL.

#3 AB de Villiers 69(39)

Match 51 of IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH

AB de Villiers formed a crucial partnership with Moeen Ali that turned to be the difference between two sides

RCB faced off against SRH on their home turf in Bengaluru on the 17th of May, 2018 and it turned out to be an absolute run-fest. Batting first, the hosts didn't get off to the best of starts as they lost both Pathiv Patel and skipper Virat Kohli inside the powerplay.

AB de Villiers then got together with Moeen Ali and the duo consolidated the RCB innings. While Ali played second fiddle, De Villiers took on the SRH bowlers and didn't let them settle. He found the boundaries at regular intervals and ensured RCB didn't lose any momentum.

AB de Villiers scored a breathtaking 69 off just 39 balls including 12 fours and a six. It was his and Moeen's huge century-stand that helped RCB post a mammoth 218-4 in their 20 overs.

Although the likes of Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey hit brilliant half-centuries, SRH fell 14 runs short of the target and were undone by an AB de Villiers masterclass.

#2 AB de Villiers 82(42)

Match 4 of IPL 2016, RCB vs SRH

De Villiers' 82 (42) blew away SRH

RCB's opening game of the IPL 2016 season saw them take on SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The ground seemed to suit the chasing side, RCB had to put a huge total on the board as they were batting first.

The hosts got off to a horrible start as the dangerous Chris Gayle departed for just 1. However, the two pillars of RCB, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers saved the day for their team once again.

In an incredible 157-run stand for the 2nd wicket, Kohli and De Villiers clobbered the SRH bowlers all around the park. While Kohli made sure he played conventional shots, AB de Villiers began to unleash brilliant unorthodox shots from his repertoire.

The South African's 7 fours and 6 sixes propelled him to 82 off just 42 balls and helped RCB post an enormous score of 227-4 in their 20 overs. This was never going to be a walk in the park for SRH and they eventually fell short by 45 runs.

#1 AB de Villiers 89*(41)

Match 24 of IPL 2014, RCB vs SRH

AB de Villiers taking Steyn for 24 runs in an over is still one of the best IPL moments

This AB de Villiers innings is considered his best in IPL history given the circumstances in which he took his team home. SRH opted to bat first and managed to post a total of 155-6, thanks to a fine half-century by David Warner.

The pitch certainly wasn't easy for batting but 156 looked to be a below-par target. Gayle played a decent cameo of 27, but RCB lost wickets at regular intervals. Suddenly, AB de Villiers began to run out of partners and had to up the ante.

With his incredible placement and strokeplay, de Villiers reached his half-century and kept RCB in the chase. 28 runs were required off the last two overs with the world's best bowler at the time in Dale Steyn bowling the penultimate one.

SRH were certainly favorites at this point, but they didn't know what was about to hit them. With three sixes and a boundary in the over, AB de Villiers smashed his compatriot for 24 and made the equation very simple for the hosts.

Hitting the winning shot, De Villiers once again snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for RCB. Steyn was so impressed that he immediately congratulated the South African star after the game.