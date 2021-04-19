IPL 2021: Ajit Agarkar explains why Riley Meredith is playing ahead of Chris Jordan for PBKS

Ajit Agarkar has explained Riley Meredith's woes in the IPL 2021 and why, despite his mediocre returns, he continues to play ahead of Chris Jordan for PBKS.

Riley Meredith was signed for a whopping INR 8 Crore at the IPL 2021 auction by Punjab, based on his superb returns in the Big Bash League. However, the express pacer hasn't been able to deliver in the IPL.

In the 3 games he has played, Meredith has picked up 2 wickets at an average of 52.5, and given away 10.5 runs per over.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Ajit Agarkar emphasized that Indian conditions haven't suited the pacer. Agarkar remarked that unlike in the BBL, batting-friendly wickets, dew and the world's best batsmen in the opposition ranks have put Riley Meredith under 'immense pressure' in the IPL.

"See, they have signed him after paying such a huge amount then there must be some x-factor. It has not come to the fore till now, although he bowled some quick bouncers in the last game."

"This is the harsh reality of IPL. It is a very difficult tournament because you play against world-class players, under immense pressure and wickets are good for batting as well. These are not Australian pitches where the right length is a bit different," said Ajit Agarkar.

The former Indian pacer added that Chris Jordan didn't perform well himself in the last IPL which led Punjab Kings to bring in Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson this year.

"I don't think Chris Jordan performed very well for them that's why they bid aggressively for Jhye Richardson and Meredith in the auction."

Australia's newest IPL millionaire, Riley Meredith was bought by the Punjab Kings for A$1.42m last night.



Here's why: Every wicket he took in #BBL10 for the Hobart Hurricanes



📽: https://t.co/KjA0bkQbE2 pic.twitter.com/O1sIMe3JC8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 18, 2021

When Jhye Richardson topped the wickets chart in the BBL in 2020-21, Riley Meredith wasn't too behind. The latter collected 16 wickets across 13 games in the tournament at a decent average of 24.62.

Advertisement

Overall in the Big Bash, Meredith has taken for 43 wickets at an average of 23.63.

Punjab Kings could have used Riley Meredith better

Riley Meredith is known for his ability to hurry the batsmen with pace.

Speaking further on the subject, Ajit Agarkar gave the example of Punjab Kings' last game against the Delhi Capitals, where Riley Meredith bowled 2.2 overs for 35 runs. Agarkar said more than Meredith's own shortcomings, his team is faltering in the way they are using him.

"He was brought to bowl in the 11th over when the batsmen were set and dew had settled so was under even more pressure, especially being a new player... At the moment, he is looking short of experience about which bowl to deliver when."

"He has the ability but he is feeling the heat of playing against the world's best batsmen. I don't think changing him would have made the difference. More than that, I feel Punjab Kings could have used him better," concluded Ajit Agarkar.