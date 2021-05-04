IPL 2021: Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha test positive for COVID-19

The dreaded COVID-19 continues to ravage IPL 2021, with Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha the latest to test positive for the deadly virus.

The Times of India confirmed the news of Mishra and Saha’s test results on Tuesday.

The unfortunate news comes a day after two Kolkata Knight Riders players - Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - tested positive for COVID-19. The development led to KKR's clash with the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 3 being postponed at the last moment.

Wriddhiman Saha is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad that missed practice ahead of their game against Mumbai Indians today. He has played just two matches for SRH this season, scoring eight runs in the process. The franchise decided to skip training after news of suspected positive cases amongst Delhi's ground staff emerged on Monday.

The wicket-keeper-batsman’s positive COVID-19 result means the SRH vs MI game today is most likely to be rescheduled. It will not be the first IPL 2021 game to be postponed due to COVID-19, with the KKR's clash with RCB and the Chennai Super Kings' meeting with the Rajasthan Royals bearing the same outcome.

Amit Mishra tests positive as COVID-19 breaches IPL 2021 bio-bubble

Delhi Capitals have become the fourth IPL team to report a COVID-19 case over the past couple of days, with veteran spinner Amit Mishra testing positive for the coronavirus.

Mishra had earlier missed the Delhi Capitals' last game against the Punjab Kings due to injury, with Lalit Yadav replacing the leg-spinner. The 38-year-old has been in good form this season, picking up six wickets in four games.

DC were already in quarantine when news of Mishra’s test results broke on Tuesday. The franchise was asked to move into hard quarantine, with authorities requesting personnel to isolate themselves in their hotel rooms.

