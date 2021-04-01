Ben Stokes slams fan who suggested all-rounder prefers IPL over England

Ben Stokes is currently training with the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2021. The all-rounder is known for being a live wire on and off the field and is never one to shy away from making a statement.

The England cricketer did the same on Thursday, hitting back at a fan who suggested he prefers to turn up for the Rajasthan Royals over England.

When have I ever been to tired to bowl in a England shirt pal??? https://t.co/854pfJRDXA — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 31, 2021

Ben Stokes spoke to the media virtually, where he looked forward to IPL 2021. The all-rounder admitted last season’s wooden spoon finish wasn’t ideal but said Rajasthan Royals’ prospects excited him ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

In a reply to Ben Stokes' comments, a fan accused the 29-year-old of chasing money by playing in IPL 2021. He also claimed that Stokes would be too tired to bowl once he puts on the England shirt next.

Stokes didn’t take too kindly to the accusation and was seen engaging with the troll. Replying to the fan, he asked him to name an instance where he has refrained from bowling for England.

Ben Stokes showed great grit throughout the India vs England series

Although England failed to win any of the series during their recent India tour, Ben Stokes grabbed headlines with his mercurial performances on several occasions.

One of them was during the fourth Test when he admirably took on the second seamer’s role. Ben Stokes put his hand up and acted as the second pacer in the absence of Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, as England went with a spin-heavy attack.

The all-rounder tirelessly bowled 27.4 overs, finishing with four wickets in the Test, the most among the English bowlers. He was at it again during the second ODI, where his blistering 52-ball 99 guided England to a comprehensive win.

Widely regarded as one of the most complete all-rounders in international cricket, Ben Stokes is hailed for his mental strength, grit and determination.

Stokes has always risen to the challenge and done his best for England. His resilience will be on display in IPL 2021, as the cricketer turns up for the Rajasthan Royals once again.