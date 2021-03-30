IPL 2021: Best Super Over combination for each of the 8 teams

With IPL 2021 not too far away, players and teams have taken to the ground to start their training, while others are undergoing their mandatory quarantine ahead of the tournament.

In this IPL season, just like in the previous edition, teams need to consider many factors into account. With no team playing at home and a scattered schedule spread over six venues, teams will have a lot to consider when selecting their playing XIs and making plans for specific opponents.

With as many as four Super Overs (five if you count the KXIP-MI clash) last season, teams would have their Super Over combinations figured out by now.

On that note, let's take a look at the best Super Over combinations for each of the eight teams.

#1 IPL 2021 Team: Chennai Super Kings

Jadeja excelled in a finisher's role last season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Batsmen: Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni (openers), Sam Curran/ Faf Du Plessis (No. 3).

Bowler(s): DJ Bravo/ Shardul Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings are among the teams with limited experience in featuring in Super Overs, but they seem to have an affinity for close finishes. Nevertheless, CSK do have the resources to emerge victorious if matches go to Super Overs.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, with their explosive batting prowess and lightning-quick running between the wickets, seem to be an ideal pairing to open the batting for CSK. Sam Curran's quick-fire cameos and his recent innings against India hold him in good stead, and he could walk in at the fall of a wicket. The more experienced Faf du Plessis is another option to consider.

The lack of a proper death bowler hurt CSK dearly last season. While DJ Bravo is fully fit for this season, the question remains whether he has done enough in recent times to be in CSK's first-choice playing XI.

Shardul Thakur is the other alternative. He has done pretty well for the national side and has picked up crucial wickets while holding his nerve at critical junctures.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Rabada (left) bowled DC to a Super Over win over KXIP in IPL 2020. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Batsmen: Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis (openers), Prithvi Shaw/ Shikhar Dhawan (No. 3).

Bowler(s): Kagiso Rabada.

With Shreyas Iyer all but ruled out of IPL 2021, the belligerent Marcus Stoinis should join new captain Rishabh Pant as the opener in a Super Over situation.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are the two candidates for the number three spot, as Shimron Hetmyer might not play, with Steve Smith likely to take up Shreyas Iyer' spot in the side.

DC's Super Over bowling option is much easier to select, with death bowling ace Kagiso Rabada likely to take up that role once again. He has contained the likes of Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Rahul in the past and is an easy choice for the role.

