IPL 2021: [In Pics and Videos] Chennai Super Kings (CSK) celebrate after winning 4th title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) celebrated their victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 like true champions, with smiles and laughter all around among players and fans.

CSK thumped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai on Friday. Batting first after losing the toss, CSK put up an impressive 192 for 3 on the board, built around opener Faf du Plessis’ 59-ball 86.

On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur returned with figures of 3 for 38 while Ravindra Jadeja and Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets apiece. KKR openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer cracked half-centuries, but the rest of the batting order floundered as CSK strangled Kolkata to 165 for 9.

Following the memorable triumph, CSK’ social media handles shared pictures and videos of the players and fans celebrating. It was a cause of double celebration for CSK all-rounder Thakur as he turned 30 on Saturday.

How CSK celebrated winning IPL 2021

Here’s a compilation of some pictures and videos that capture the spirit of celebration in the CSK camp following their IPL 2021 victory on Friday:

CSK cricketers pose with their family. Pic: CSK/ Twitter

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina with wife and kids. Pic: CSK/ Twitter

Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap and the Emerging Player of the season awards. Pic: CSK/ Twitter

Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Faf du Plessis was named player of the final for his 86. Pic: CSK/ Twitter

Birthday boy Shardul Thakur poses with the IPL trophy. Pic: CSK/ Twitter

CSK skipper MS Dhoni hails KKR after IPL 2021 final

Speaking after lifting the IPL 2021 trophy, CSK skipper MS Dhoni praised runners-up KKR for their incredible fightback in the tournament. Dhoni went to the extent of stating that KKR deserved to win IPL 2021 more than anyone else.

During the post-match presentation, Dhoni commented:

“Before I start talking about CSK, it's important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them.”

KKR were languishing in the bottom half of the IPL 2021 points table, with just two wins from seven games. However, they launched a tremendous fightback in the UAE leg to reach the playoffs. They then beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 respectively before going down to CSK in the final.

CSK’s previous IPL triumphs came in 2010, 2011, 2018. They are the second most successful IPL franchise after Mumbai Indians (MI), who have lifted the crown five times.

