IPL 2021: Chris Lynn shares how AB de Villiers laughed at his predicament after the Australian ran out Rohit Sharma vs RCB

Chris Lynn has revealed that his heart rate went through the roof after he he ran out Rohit Sharma in the first game of the IPL 2021. Lynn further added that AB de Villiers, who was wicketkeeping at the time for RCB, had a great laugh at his expense.

With Quinton De Kock still in quarantine, Chris Lynn played the opening game of this season for MI, where he scored a crucial knock of 49 off 35 balls. However, his innings had got off to a wretched start as he ran out skipper Rohit Sharma for 19.

Opening up about the incident on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Lynn jokingly remarked that he was grateful to be alive after the incident.

"I'm very grateful that I'm still alive, to be honest. I said in the post-game speech, 'Thank you guys for my debut for Mumbai, I appreciate it. It was my first and last game for Mumbai, good luck for the rest of the tournament'. Anything from there is a bonus." Lynn laughed off about the incident.

Lynn, who has played alongside AB de Villiers in the BBL with Brisbane Heat, divulged that the South African saw the funny side of the incident and was laughing at the Australian's predicament.

"I was pretty nervous making my debut for Mumbai. I'm grateful I got 49, iI think i was none of about eight balls, then I burnt the skipper off. You should have felt my heartrate. I looked at AB, who was wicketkeeping behind, and he was like... *laughing*. But I managed to get a couple of boundaries away. That's just the nature of the game. It won't be the last time someone i run someone out."

Chris Lynn added that Rohit Sharma is experienced enough to know that run-outs are part and parcel of the game. The Australian admitted it wasn't pleasant to check his Instagram after the game where it seems the batsman received criticism from numerous fans.

"No (On whether he got a reaction from Rohit Sharma). He's a great guy Rohit. He has played enough cricket now. It's not the first and last time that he will be run out . It just happened to be the first game of the IPL. Probably one of the most-watched games going around. It wasn't ideal checking Instagram after that." Lynn chuckled.

Chris Lynn's record in IPL

Advertisement

Chris Lynn in action for KKR.

Mumbai Indians bought Chris Lynn in 2020, but the opening batsmen didn't make a single appearance in the UAE, where MI went on to win their fifth IPL title.

Lynn is primarily remembered in the IPL for his fruitful time with KKR, a team he had joined in 2014.

The batsman has played 42 games in his IPL career, amassing 1329 runs at an average of 34.07, while his strike rate id an impressive 140.63.

Given Quinton De Kock's impressive run of form last season, it remains to be seen whether Chris Lynn will get another game for MI. The Mumbai franchise will be in action next on 23 April, where they will square off against the Punjab Kings.