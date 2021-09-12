IPL 2021: "Don't mind going to South Indian Bigg Boss" - Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) senior batter Suresh Raina has revealed that he wouldn’t mind taking part in a South Indian version of the reality show Big Boss.

Raina (34) is currently in the UAE with the Chennai franchise and is preparing for the second half of IPL 2021, which begins on September 19 with a match between CSK and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

On Sunday, CSK’s YouTube channel aired an episode featuring Raina and his wife Priyanka. The episode titled ‘Super Couple’ tested the compatibility of the star husband-wife duo.

During the interaction, the couple were asked who among the two was more likely to participate in a reality show. To this, Raina replied that he would be okay taking part in a South Indian version of Bigg Boss. He admitted:

"I don’t mind going to Bigg Boss, the South Indian one. I’ve seen that. Need to learn their language (laughs)."

While the reality show Bigg Boss began in India in Hindi, its popularity has given rise to other-language versions - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.

Andrew Symonds, Sreesanth, Salil Ankola, Vinod Kambli and Navjot Singh Sidhu are some former cricketers who have taken part in the Hindi version of Big Boss.

Suresh Raina reveals his favorite actor

During the lively chat, Raina also revealed that South superstar Suriya is his favorite actor. 46-year-old Suriya is one of Tamil cinema’s most popular actors.

Last year, Suriya was seen in Soorarai Pottru, which released on Amazon Prime Video in November. He is best known for his work in the hit Singam series films and Ghajini among many others.

Raina has a strong connection with Tamil Nadu as he plays for CSK in the IPL. Fans of the franchise lovingly refer to him as 'Chinna Thala', which means the right hand of the leader (MS Dhoni, who is called Thala).

Further, the left-hander also admitted that he is enamored by the Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, which has become a viral sensation on the internet.

Raina, who missed the 2020 edition of the IPL due to personal reasons, made a strong comeback in IPL 2021.

He struck a half-century in the franchise’s first match of the season. Raina scored 123 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 126.80 in the first half of IPL 2021.

