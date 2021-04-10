IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: 3 reasons why CSK will win

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the depleted Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 2 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni's men enter the tournament with unusually low expectations, with their nightmare IPL 2020 campaign still fresh in memory. DC, on the other hand, will be without regular captain Shreyas Iyer, who recently underwent surgery on his shoulder as has been ruled out of the tournament.

Although both teams aren't expected to be at their best, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket one day after witnessing a last-ball thriller between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians. And the Men in Yellow might just have the edge over DC in this encounter.

Here are 3 reasons why CSK will win their first IPL 2021 game.

#3 CSK have experience

Suresh Raina returns to CSK for IPL 2021

The return of Suresh Raina means that CSK have a highly experienced XI playing XI that knows how to win even if they haven't played a lot of cricket in the recent past.

Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are all IPL veterans who can get the job done in the batting department. And although CSK aren't expected to get off the blocks quickly this IPL, the true surface at the Wankhede Stadium should aid shot-making and help the batsmen find form early.

CSK has a number of veterans in the bowling unit as well. Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo will ensure that the team doesn't feel the absence of Lungi Ngidi, who hasn't completed his mandatory quarantine period yet.

Advertisement

CSK have a playing XI teeming with experience and match-awareness, which should hold them in good stead for their first IPL 2021 game.

#2 CSK have a balanced playing XI

Sam Curran adds great value to the CSK playing XI

By acquiring all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham in the IPL 2021 auction, CSK have ensured that they'll have a balanced XI irrespective of who takes to the field on Saturday.

With Jadeja and Sam Curran among the team's best performers last year, and with Bravo, Raina and Thakur for company, CSK have a host of all-rounders who can contribute in both departments. If a bowler has an off-day, which isn't beyond imagination in Mumbai, they have the resources to make up for those overs.

More importantly, CSK have the batting depth to let their top order bat with freedom - something that they didn't do in the previous XI. With a balanced XI that has all bases covered, the Men in Yellow could get their IPL 2021 campaign off to a winning start.

#1 DC, under a new captain, are missing key players

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant

DC will certainly miss Iyer in both the batting lineup and as captain. His replacement, Rishabh Pant, doesn't have a lot of experience with leadership. And even if he excels in his role as skipper, he still has to contribute in the batting and wicket-keeping departments.

Iyer is not the only man DC will miss in their first IPL 2021 game against CSK. The team's two lead pacers - Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje - won't be available for the first game after taking part in South Africa's series against Pakistan recently. And Axar Patel, who tested positive for COVID-19 a while ago, will be another notable absentee.

DC will be without four players who had a massive role to play in their run to the final last year, and will be significantly weaker as a result.