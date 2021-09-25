IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to extend their respective winning streaks in IPL 2021 when they meet at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Both CSK and KKR have recorded wins over the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE leg of the competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be quite confident heading into the match against the Chennai Super Kings as they have a 100% win record in Abu Dhabi this year. On the other hand, Sunday's match will be CSK's first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The pitch at this venue is relatively good for batting, although the bowlers have gotten some purchase off the surface.

On that note, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous T20 matches played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Today IPL Pitch History: CSK vs KKR

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20 matches played: 56

Matches won by teams batting first: 27

Matches won by teams batting second: 29

Highest team score: 247/2 - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2021

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 160

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, DC vs RR match stats 2021

In the last match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs. Only five sixes were hit during the two innings and Sanju Samson was the only batter to score a fifty in the game.

Twelve wickets fell in total, with spinners accounting for only three for them. It will be interesting to see how the CSK and KKR spin bowlers perform on Sunday.

