IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats

The 12th match of IPL 2021 will take place between inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This game will be vital for both franchises because they have a 50% win record in IPL 2021 so far. Both Chennai and Rajasthan lost their respective season openers, but they bounced back by recording victories against the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, respectively.

Chennai and Rajasthan have both played a couple of games in Mumbai and will have an idea about the conditions heading into this contest. In the last match played on this ground, the Delhi Capitals chased a 196-run target to beat the Punjab Kings.

On that note, here are some important stats you need to know from the previous IPL matches played at Wankhede Stadium.

T20 matches played: 78

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 42

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 167

Which players from CSK and RR have performed well at Wankhede Stadium?

Moeen Ali has scored 82 runs in two innings for the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. The England all-rounder has looked in excellent touch with the willow.

Deepak Chahar recorded his career-best IPL figures in his last appearance at the venue and the CSK pacer will be keen to continue in the same vein.

Sanju Samson scored a scintillating hundred a few nights ago in Mumbai against the Punjab Kings but lost his wicket early versus the Delhi Capitals.

Chris Morris has scalped three wickets and scored 38 runs in two outings at Wankhede Stadium. He will be the player to watch out for in this contest.