IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH: 5 players to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Chennai Super Kings have dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their head-to-head meetings. In the 15 matches they have faced each other so far, CSK have won 11 times with SRH emerging victorious in the remaining four.

MS Dhoni’s boys are on a roll. They had suffered defeat in their first match of IPL 2021 (against the Delhi Capitals) but have since won four matches on the trot. CSK are currently placed second in the points table with 8 points from 5 outings.

On Wednesday, they are up against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad outfit, led by David Warner. SRH suffered heartbreak in their previous game against the Delhi Capitals, losing on the last ball of the Super Over. The team finds themselves at the bottom of the points table with only one victory in five games. SRH desperately need a win to get their IPL 2021 campaign back on track.

In anticipation of this mouth-watering contest, we take a look at the top 5 players who could make a difference in this game.

1. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja has played a crucial role in CSK's success this season. He scored a brilliant 28-ball 62 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. On the bowling front, he picked up three wickets and gave away only 13 runs in his four overs, which helped CSK earn a well-deserved 69-run victory.

Jadeja will be high on confidence and will look to inflict some serious damage on the Sunrisers.

Advertisement

2. Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow has been in top form this season. He is a beast at the top order and can decimate any bowling line-up on his day. The English batsman has scored 211 runs from 5 outings this season and will look to add a few more to his tally in the upcoming fixture against Chennai.

3. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina - Chennai Super Kings

Advertisement

Suresh Raina has made a positive comeback to the CSK side after missing the last edition of the IPL. A mainstay in the CSK batting line-up, he has notched up several match-winning performances for the Yellow Army over the years. The left-hander has been the most successful batsman in head-to-head games between CSK and SRH, scoring 415 runs from 13 innings.

4. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan will be key to the Sunrisers' success against CSK. The leg-spinner has been one of the most dangerous bowlers in the Indian Premier League for a few years now. He is a potential threat to the CSK middle order in their upcoming encounter.

5. Faf du Plesis

Faf du Plesis - Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plesis is a core member of CSK's batting unit. A great timer of the ball, he can both play anchor and score runs at a quick pace. Chennai Super Kings will rely heavily on du Plesis for a good start when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL 2021 fixture.