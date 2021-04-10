"Cut 50% of contract money!"- CSK fans furious as Jadeja ends Suresh Raina's fairytale

Suresh Raina's sensational comeback to the IPL has met with an unfortunate end as Ravindra Jadeja sold him down the river during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Jadeja tucked the ball behind square leg and called Raina for a second after completing the first run quickly. Raina responded to his partner's call, but unluckily, Jadeja clashed at the non-striker's end with the bowler Avesh Khan.

Realizing that the second run was not on, Ravindra Jadeja, at the very last moment, sent Raina back. But it was too late as the 34-year-old was way short of his crease.

Fans slam Ravindra Jadeja for running out Suresh Raina

This is not the first time such an incident has happened involving Jadeja. The southpaw also ran Hardik Pandya out in a similar way during India's 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. It proved to be a crucial moment in that game and so could this run-out be in the ongoing contest.

CSK fans were certainly not happy with the way Jadeja refused to sacrifice his wicket and let another set batsman bear the brunt of his wrong call. Nevertheless, they also hailed Suresh Raina for his brilliant fifty. This is what they said:

It took something special for DC to get Suresh Raina out. Ok, but why was Avesh standing right in front of Jadeja? Well Played, Mr. IPL! 👏#CSKvDC #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/ORRM4mmeXN — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 10, 2021

cut 50% of sir jadeja's contract money as compensation right now! — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 10, 2021

Jadeja has expertise in getting others run out, only thing I don’t like about him, anyways entertaining innings from China Thala — Nitin (@LoyalMIfan) April 10, 2021

Sir Jadeja & runouts 😂😂😂

Nothing has changed..

Forcing set batsman to get run out & turn the game in oppositions favour.. 😂😂😂#CSKvsDC#IPL2021 — RKV🎸MATTERS💙Kattar Mumbai Indians💙💪 (@RKVianASHISH) April 10, 2021

Hoping jadeja or mahi will block some of dc players just like cheater avesh Khan did #CSK #Raina #Aveshkhancheat — Angad Sharma (@AngadSharmaJrt) April 10, 2021

Jadeja is the new Mccullum😂 — LalitOP (@lalit_raw) April 10, 2021

Is it just me or has Jadeja ran out a well set batsman one too many times? — Clive (@_vanillawallah) April 10, 2021

Ravindra 'Running out a set batsman ' Jadeja — Chandan (@ChandanN__) April 10, 2021

Suresh Raina's return was always going to be an emotional one for many CSK fans as they missed him dearly last year. CSK finished outside the playoffs spots for the first time in their history and wanted 'Mr. IPL' back as soon as possible.

The 34-year-old did take a bit of time to get his eye in. But once he was set, Suresh Raina looked at his vintage best. His knock of 54 showed exactly what CSK were lacking last year and has shown great promise for the rest of the IPL 2021 season.