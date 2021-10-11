IPL 2021, DC vs CSK: Player Ratings as MS Dhoni leads Men in Yellow to yet another final

A concerted batting effort from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) helped them enter the final of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a four-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai on Sunday, October 10.

After winning the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni elected to chase. The decision didn't bear immediate fruit as Prithvi Shaw scored a blazing fifty before Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer strung together a game-changing partnership. However, calm innings from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa helped CSK get close to the 173-run target before a late blitz from Dhoni took them over the line.

Here are the player ratings from IPL 2021's Qualifier 1 between CSK and DC.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 8.5/10

After taking a superb catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer, Gaikwad anchored the CSK innings with a brilliant 70. He crossed the 600-run mark in IPL 2021 and played a series of typically classy shots to take CSK within touching distance of the DC target. The opener could've done better to put away the full toss he holed out to.

Faf du Plessis: 3/10

Du Plessis took a good catch of his own to send Prithvi Shaw back to the hut, but an Anrich Nortje thunderbolt ensured that it was his only contribution of the game. The South African was beaten by pace and inward movement, leaving Gaikwad and CSK's No. 3 with a tough task.

Moeen Ali: 8/10

Ali came in as low as No. 6 in this game and played a crucial 12-run cameo. In the first innings, he bowled an incredible four-over spell in which he conceded only one boundary and picked up one wicket.

Ambati Rayudu: 2/10

A run-out brought Rayudu's stay at the crease to an end after just three balls. He was lackluster in the field as well.

Robin Uthappa: 8.5/10

Batting at No. 3, Uthappa made the most of the powerplay with a sparkling fifty. He ended up with 63 off 44 and injected momentum into CSK's innings, striking seven fours and two sixes.

MS Dhoni: 9/10

Dhoni had a near-perfect game in Qualifier 1. After containing the DC charge with a series of smart tactical moves, he smashed 18 runs off six balls to take CSK home in a vintage MS Dhoni finish. A couple of tough catches eluded him, but Dhoni was in his element in Dubai.

Ravindra Jadeja: 7.5/10

Jadeja's three overs went for only 23 runs and he scalped the crucial wicket of Prithvi Shaw. Although he wasn't required with the bat, his electric fielding and restrictive bowling played crucial roles in CSK's win.

Dwayne Bravo: 5/10

It wasn't one of Bravo's best death-bowling displays as he conceded 31 runs in three overs, although he picked up the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. He was careless in the field.

Deepak Chahar: 3/10

Chahar's influence has waned in the UAE leg with not much swing to exploit early on. He bowled three toothless overs for 26 runs against DC.

Shardul Thakur: 4/10

Thakur had one of his worst games in recent memory as he conceded 36 runs in three overs and recorded a first-ball duck after bagging a promotion to No. 4, but his final over to Rishabh Pant was excellent. CSK will hope that he regains his wicket-taking touch in the final.

Josh Hazlewood: 8/10

Hazlewood's early wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer were immense for CSK. He bowled three in the powerplay and came back to finish his spell at the death, ending up with figures of 2/29.

