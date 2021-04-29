IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: 3 player battles to watch out for

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. The Capitals will be hoping to put the one-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the back-burner while KKR come into the game after a five-wicket win against the Punjab Kings.

The Kolkata side will want to climb up the points table while Delhi will aim to stay in the top 3 alongside RCB and the Chennai Super Kings.

Both sides boast some quality matchwinners. We take a look at some of the player battles to watch out for ahead of this important clash.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan vs Pat Cummins

Shikhar Dhawan has been in scintillating form for DC at the top of the order with 265 runs from six games at an average of 44.16. He will be up against Pat Cummins, Kolkata's most consistent performer this season. Cummins has six wickets so far in the tournament at an economy of 9.32.

Dhawan has been instrumental in helping Delhi get off to a breezy start in this year's IPL. Cummins will have his work cut out for him when KKR take on DC on Thursday.

#2 Andre Russell vs Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has been a revelation for DC in the IPL with his tight spells and has been their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps so far. The pacer has made full use of the opportunity he has been given, troubling batsmen with his raw pace.

However, Khan's economy rate of 7.31 will be tough to maintain should Andre Russell get going. The Windies star has been in good form with the bat and his explosive knocks will serve Kolkata if his recent performances are anything to go by.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy vs DC skipper Rishabh Pant

DC skipper Rishabh Pant will have a point to prove when he takes guard on Thursday. Despite playing a calm yet all-important innings for DC against RCB, the slow pace of his innings saw him garner immense flak on social media while Shimron Hetmeyer let loose at the other end with an unbeaten 25-ball knock of 53 runs.

Pant, unbeaten on 58 off 48 balls failed to score on the final delivery of the game as DC fell short by one run. He will be hoping to get off the mark in brisk fashion this time around to help DC cement their place in the top three.

Chakravarthy has seven wickets in this edition of the IPL so far and will bring his variations to force Pant into committing errors. His fifer against DC last season will give him some much-needed confidence ahead of an important battle against Pant.