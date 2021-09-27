IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: 3 player battles to watch out for

As the league stage of the IPL approaches its end, the race for playoff spots is heating up. The Delhi Capitals (DC) have already secured one of the four spots. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are one of the teams vying for a playoff berth and will look to strengthen their chances on Tuesday (September 28) against .

KKR come off a close loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while their opponents, DC, have been the team to beat in this tournament. Both teams will lock horns in what will be a pivotal clash for Kolkata.

Ahead of the marquee clash, we take a look at the player battles between both sides.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy vs IPL 2021 DC skipper Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been the third highest-run scorer for DC this season after Prithvi Shaw (329) and Shikhar Dhawan (430).

He will be up in the middle against KKR's most improved and important spinner, Varun Chakravarthy. It will be a contest of guile vs guts when the two meet on Tuesday in Sharjah.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan vs Lockie Ferguson

The southpaw has continued his merry run in the IPL despite the T20 World Cup snub and will be keen to continue his rich vein of form. He has 430 runs from 10 matches at an average of 47.77 and a strike rate of 131.09.

Ferguson has replaced Pat Cummins in the KKR XI and the Kiwi quick will be relishing the prospect of getting Dhawan's wicket early. He has five wickets in the tournament so far and will be their key pacer in the Aussie's absence.

#3 Avesh Khan vs Shubman Gill

While Gill has blown hot and cold in IPL 2021 so far, he is still their talismanic opener with another revelation in Venkatesh Iyer. The Punjab batsman will be up against Khan, the second-highest wicket-taker in this edition so far.

Avesh has 15 wickets in the IPL so far at an economy of 7.55.

