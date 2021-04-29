IPL 2021 | DC vs KKR: 5 players to watch out for

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of IPL 2021 on Thurday, April 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Knight Riders have so far dominated Delhi Capitals in this fixture. Of the 27 matches that they have played against each other, KKR have 14 wins to DC's 12, while one match ended in no result.

With eight points from six outings, the Capitals are currently third in the IPL 2021 table and are heading into the match against the Knight Riders on the back of a one-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata-based franchise snapped their IPL 2021 losing streak by beating the Punjab Kings in their previous outing. They will be keen to keep their winning momentum going and improve their position in the standings.

Ahead of this cracker of a contest, we take a look at five players who stand to have the biggest impact on the outcome.

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant played a solid knock of 58* against RCB in the previous game but failed to get his team over the line. With a good record against KKR, the 23-year-old can be expected to come through tonight. Pant has aggregated 213 runs against the Knight Riders while donning the Capitals jersey and will be looking to add to that tally.

2. Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana - Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana hasn't played a big knock after his two half-centuries to open the season. He is a lethal top-order batsman and can quickly turn the game into his favor if not dismissed early. KKR will be relying on Rana to get them off to a flying start against DC in the upcoming IPL 2021 fixture.

3. Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma - Delhi Capitals

Ishant Sharma looked good in his first IPL 2021 match, ending the night with figures of 1/26. The lanky Delhiite can be counted on to pick up wickets with his sheer pace, and is especially lethal with the ball during the Powerplay overs.

High on confidence after a successful outing, Sharma will be looking to inflict some serious damage on KKR.

4. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders

Among current KKR players, Sunil Narine has picked up the most wickets (20) against DC. The 32-year-old is usually very accurate with his line and length and could be a potential threat to the Capitals' middle order in the upcoming IPL 2021 match.

5. Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra - Delhi Capitals

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra is a vital cog in the DC spin department. He has bamboozled some of the best batsmen in world cricket with his right-arm leg spin and picked up 12 wickets in 14 matches for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders.