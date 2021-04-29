IPL 2021: DC vs KKR | Predicting 3 best bowlers

Both the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had contrasting seasons so far in this edition of the IPL and the one thing they will aim for heading into their Thursday (April 29) clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium is to stay consistent.

DC almost crossed the finish line against RCB but were pulled back after some brilliance with the ball from Mohammed Siraj. The side is currently third in the points table with four wins from six games.

KKR have blown hot and cold in the series so far and their bowling will look to stop the Delhi juggernaut of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and Shimron Hetmeyer.

Ahead of the clash, we look at the bowlers who could impress in today's game.

#1 Pat Cummins

The Aussie pacer has been instrumental with the bat and ball for KKR and he'll look to lead the bowling unit yet again. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 9.32 and he will look to bring that ER to at least seven.

Cummins' pace and variations might be just what KKR needs to make early inroads into the DC top order. The bowler is yet to grab a four-wicket or a fifer in this tournament.

#2 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has picked up 12 wickets and is second in line to grab the IPL 2020 Purple Cap. He also leads DC in the wickets section and will be hoping to get some wickets to inch closer to edging out Harshal Patel to claim the purple clap.

His economy has been equally impressive with 7.31 and best figures of 3/32. He will be hoping to send the young salvo of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana early on in the innings.

#3 KKR spin wizard Varun Chakravarthy

The spinner has been among the wickets for KKR and has seven scalps to his name. He comes into the game at an economy rate of 7.70 and is crucial for KKR's middle-overs advantage.

Chakravarthy was a potent force for KKR with 17 wickets in IPL 2020. He has six wickets against DC with a fifer to his name against the side at an economy rate of 8.63.

With quite a few variations in his kitty, the Tamil Nadu tweaker will look to bamboozle the Delhi batsmen, especially the likes of big-hitters in Marcus Stoinis and Hetmyer. Only time will tell as to how he can repeat his form from IPL 2020.