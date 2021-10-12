IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After completing a hat-trick of wins at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL 2021, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to maintain their 100% win record at the venue this year.

The Knight Riders have defeated the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season. They will be keen to complete a double over DC in Sharjah tomorrow evening when the two teams battle in the Qualifier 2 match.

DC seem to have lost their momentum as they have suffered close defeats in their previous two fixtures. The Capitals have a 50% win record at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL 2021.

With Sharjah set to host an important game between KKR and DC tomorrow, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous games played at the stadium:

IPL Pitch History: RCB vs KKR

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20 matches played: 65

Matches won by teams batting first: 22

Matches won by teams batting second: 42

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 153

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, RCB vs KKR match stats 2021

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosted the IPL 2021 Eliminator match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR beat RCB by four wickets in that game.

The wicket was slow as not a single six was hit by RCB batters in the first innings. Virat Kohli's 39 runs helped them post a 138-run score on the board. Chasing 139, KKR won the match in 19.4 overs.

None of the batters could score a fifty in the last match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. A total of 13 wickets fell, with six of them being scalped by spin bowlers.

