IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: 3 player battles to watch out for

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, is heading to its business end with just a couple of games to go in this year's edition. The Delhi Capitals (DC) will battle it out against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals topped the points table in the league stages of the tournament and were tipped to be one of the most formidable units this year. However, their form has dipped in recent times, having lost back-to-back games in this second leg.

Their opponents tonight have had contrasting fortunes. KKR were on the brink of elimination but have managed to peak at an ideal time and are coming into this contest on the back of three successive wins.

They are also the only side to remain undefeated in Sharjah this year.

Ahead of tonight's crucial knockout encounter, we take a look at three player battles to watch out for in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021.

#1 Prithvi Shaw vs Lockie Ferguson

Prithvi Shaw has been in sublime touch in the IPL this year. The young Indian opener particularly boasts a good record against KKR. Shaw averages 64.60 at a strike-rate of 171.80 against the two-time champions.

In the first leg of IPL 2021, Shaw smashed a swashbuckling 41-ball 82 against KKR in Ahmedabad, including 25 runs off the first over against Shivam Mavi.

Lockie Ferguson has been exceptional for KKR since coming in. In six matches, the Kiwi pacer has 12 wickets to his name at an average of 11.83 and an economy rate of just 6.45.

The battle between Shaw and Ferguson in the powerplay overs will be crucial and could set the tone for the rest of the match.

#2 Nitish Rana vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Nitish Rana has done really well in this year's IPL. The southpaw has scored 370 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.63 and a strike rate of 122.92. Rana has been performing brilliantly in the young top-order for KKR.

An exceptional player of off-spin bowling, it is no surprise that Rana dominates the match up against India's best off-spinner. Rana has aggregated 74 runs off 35 balls against Ravichandran Ashwin, and is yet to be dismissed by the veteran.

However, Rana has struggled against Axar Patel, scoring only 23 runs off 22 deliveries and being dismissed twice.

While Ashwin has bagged just five wickets in 12 IPL 2021 games so far, in a KKR side that has a number of left-handers, this spin match-up could be key on a sluggish Sharjah surface.

#3 Eoin Morgan vs Kagiso Rabada

This is a match-up between two players who have struggled to find their best form in recent times.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has been going through an extended lean patch in recent times. The England captain has only scored 129 runs in this year's IPL with an average of just 12.90 and a strike rate of 100.78.

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada has just 13 wickets in 14 matches this year. With an economy rate of 8.32, the South African hasn't been able to do well for Delhi Capitals in the death overs.

In the last two seasons, Rababa has an economy rate of 9.70 at the death, with 21 wickets to his name.

In a close contest between the two sides at Sharjah in IPL 2020, Morgan had the better of Rabada as he hammered the DC bowler for 43 runs in just 12 deliveries, including a hat-trick of sixes.

While DC still managed to win that match courtesy of a mammoth total on the board, this contest will certainly be one to watch out for if the two meet again at the death.

