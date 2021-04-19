IPL 2021, DC vs MI: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch history and stats

The Delhi Capitals have reached Chennai to play their first IPL 2021 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The IPL 2020 runners-up will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first fixture at this venue.

The Capitals have performed well in IPL 2021, recording two wins and one defeat in three games. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based franchise also have the same win-loss record in as many games.

Mumbai will have the upper hand heading into this contest as they have played three games at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Unlike Wankhede Stadium, the pitch at Chepauk is not that great for batting.

However, in the last match played at this stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore breached the 200-run mark, while even the Kolkata Knight Riders scored more than 150 in the second innings. It seems the pitch has improved a bit for batting.

With MI and DC set to battle in Chennai on Tuesday evening, here are some significant numbers you need to know from previous games played at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

T20 matches played: 88

Matches won by teams batting first: 52

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Highest 1st innings score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 159

Which players from MI have performed well at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The Delhi Capitals have not played a single game in Chennai this year. It will be interesting to see how the Rishabh Pant-led outfit adjusts to the conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have played three matches at this stadium, where Rohit Sharma has scored 94 runs. Trent Boult has achieved much success in Chennai this year as he has taken six wickets in three innings. Rohit and Boult will be the players to watch out for in this game.