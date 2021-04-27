IPL 2021, DC vs RCB: 5 players to watch out for

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 22 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The two teams have faced each other a total of 26 times since the inception of the league. RCB have won 15 of those meetings while the Delhi-based franchise has grabbed 10 wins, with one match ending in no result.

RCB suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game. They will be keen to make a fresh start in Ahmedabad and get back to winning ways. RCB currently occupy third spot in the points table with 8 points from 5 matches.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are on a 3-match winning streak after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings in their last three outings. DC have the same points as the Royal Challengers, but they hold second place because of their superior net run rate.

In anticipation of this cracker of a contest, we take a look at 5 top players who could impact the upcoming IPL 2021 game.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli's performance will be key to RCB's success against the Delhi Capitals. He got out cheaply while attempting a loose shot in the previous game against CSK and will hope for a much better performance tonight. The RCB skipper is the leading run-scorer in IPL matches between Bangalore and Delhi, with 921 runs to his name from 23 innings.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw - Delhi Capitals

DC's Shaw scored a solid half-century in their previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is a great timer of the ball and can score runs at a quick pace. The Delhi Capitals will rely on the youngster to provide the team with a good start against RCB in their upcoming IPL 2021 fixture.

#3 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Australian all-rounder has been in top form and has played a crucial role in RCB's success in IPL 2021. He is a beast when it comes to middle-over batting and can turn the game quickly into his team's favor if not dismissed early. Maxwell has amassed 198 runs in 4 innings at an impressive strike rate of 148.87 and is a serious contender for the Orange Cap this season.

#4 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada- Delhi Capitals

DC's Rabada has made a decent start to IPL 2021 with 4 wickets from as many matches. He has dismissed 12 RCB batsmen while donning the DC jersey in the IPL. Rabada's battle against RCB skipper Virat Kohli at the start of the innings will be an interesting one to watch.

#5 Axar Patel

Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel was brilliant with the ball in DC's last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He finished with impressive figures of 2/26 in his four overs. Patel will fancy his chances on the spin-assisting surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium and could be a potential threat to the RCB middle order.