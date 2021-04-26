IPL 2021, DC vs RCB: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch history and stats

After winning both games in Chennai, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to continue their momentum when they take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams have never played a match at this venue. However, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tom Curran and Shikhar Dhawan played at Narendra Modi Stadium during the India vs. England T20I series earlier this year.

The stadium recently played host to the IPL 2021 fixture between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kings could only score 123 runs in the first innings, and the Knight Riders chased the target with five wickets and 20 balls to spare.

The bowlers were more successful than the batsmen in that contest. On that note, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous T20 games played at Narendra Modi Stadium.

T20 (T20Is + IPL) matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Highest 1st innings score: 224/2 - India vs England, 2021

Lowest 1st innings score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run chase: 166/3 - India vs England, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 170

Virat Kohli has a fantastic record at Narendra Modi Stadium

RCB skipper Virat Kohli was the leading run-getter in the five T20Is against England in Ahmedabad. Kohli amassed 231 runs at an average of 115.50. His strike rate in that series was 147.13.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan scored four runs in the only game he played at Narendra Modi Stadium. His Delhi Capitals teammate Tom Curran had an economy rate of 13 in that series.