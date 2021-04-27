IPL 2021: DC vs RCB | Predicting 3 best bowlers

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) have so far had a brilliant start to their respective IPL 2021 campaigns, making their upcoming clash a blockbuster one.

Having lost their first match of the season to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB will be eager to bounce back against DC at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday (April 27).

RCB are now third in the points table, while DC are second after their Super-Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB have enjoyed a good run against Delhi in the IPL, having won 15 of their 25 meetings so far. They will thus be keen to maintain that record.

On that note, let's take a look at the three bowlers who could make a difference in today's game.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

The Hyderabadi quick has been impressive for RCB this season with five wickets from as many games. His 6.47 economy has been his best throughout his IPL career.

RCB's death-over woes seem relatively sorted with the new and improved Siraj, who's altered his bowling and has been sticking to his line and length over quality pace.

Siraj has had a lot of success against DC in the past, picking up nine wickets against the franchise with an economy of 9.58. While the economy rate may be expensive, his consistently good performances might just help in getting it down a bit.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

The RCB leggie has had a relatively lean run in this edition of the IPL and will look to use the turner to his advantage. He has just three wickets in IPL 2021 so far and will aim to add to his tally in their Ahmedabad leg.

Chahal has 14 wickets against DC and RCB will hope that he is among the wickets to help the side gain control of the middle order.

#3 Amit Mishra

The veteran DC spinner has five wickets to his name so far in the IPL. His 7.45 economy has been impressive for Delhi and has helped the side make a fantastic start to the season.

Mishra will look to make the most of an Ahmedabad track that has conventionally aided the bowlers. He has 165 wickets in the IPL with four four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul. Mishra's experience will be a huge weapon for a young Delhi side in their upcoming match against RCB.