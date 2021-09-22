IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After a dramatic encounter between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings, the IPL 2021 action will continue at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals will take the field tonight to lock horns with IPL 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Delhi Capitals dominated almost all teams during the first phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League season. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over contest at MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier this year. Meanwhile, SRH managed only one win during the first phase of the competition.

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium looked good for batting during the last match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings. Fast bowlers have also enjoyed bowling at this venue.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

With Dubai set to host the IPL 2021 match between DC and SRH, here are some important stats you need to know from previous games played at this venue:

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 95

Matches won by teams batting first: 40

Matches won by teams batting second: 54

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 156

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, PBKS vs RR match stats 2021

Kartik Tyagi defended four runs in the final over of the match against the Punjab Kings (Image Courtesy:IPLT20.com)

Also Read

Teams batting first have won both games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in IPL 2021 so far. In the previous game, RR defeated PBKS by two runs.

Six batsmen from both teams managed to cross the 30-run mark. PBKS opener Mayank Agarwal was the only player to score a fifty. PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh scalped five wickets in the first innings. In all, 14 wickets fell in the match, and only two of them were taken by spin bowlers.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee