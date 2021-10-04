IPL 2021: “If there are 3 people in the room, he orders food for 4” - DC players spill secrets of birthday boy Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals (DC) players revealed some interesting secrets about skipper Rishabh Pant on his 24th birthday on Monday.

Pant has grown in stature over the last few months, playing match-winning knocks in Tests in Australia and against England at home. Following his success in international cricket, the wicketkeeper-batsman was named DC captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the first half due to injury.

On Monday, JSW Group, the owners of DC franchise, shared a video of players wishing Pant on his birthday and also revealing some intriguing facets of the maverick cricketer’s personality.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel said:

“If there are three people in the room, he orders food for four people. Then I fight with him, saying who will eat so much. But they eat and then I am scolded (jokingly). So such things keep happening between us.”

Praising Pant the person, Patel further said:

“He doesn’t do the same thing again and again, which is a very good thing. He is not addicted to anything.”

Promising pacer Avesh Khan revealed that Pant once threw his slippers in the pool. Khan, who has claimed 21 scalps in 12 games this year, said:

“Last year, he threw my chappals (slippers) in the swimming pool. He always enjoys his captaincy and keeps the mood light-hearted out in the middle. He has fun out in the middle along with the other players.”

The 24-year-old also hailed Pant’s leadership style, asserting that he has always received the backing of the skipper. Khan added:

“He has always backed me and pointed out my mistakes when I have gone wrong. And he has also praised me when I have performed well. He guides me as well as to what kind of deliveries can be bowled in particular conditions.”

Under Pant’s captaincy, DC became the second team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs recently. They have scored 18 points from 12 games.

“No one understands his trump card” - Ishant Sharma on Rishabh Pant

Ishant Sharma may be one of India’s most experienced cricketers on the circuit. But even he admitted that he is often caught off-guard by Pant’s unpredictable methods.

The pacer said:

“He says one thing and does something else. No one understands his trump card. I cannot recall a clear incident about him (revealing a secret) but if I think about it seriously, an entire book can be written on it.”

Pant will be seen in action on his birthday as DC face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 50 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Monday.

