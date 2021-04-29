IPL 2021: Disappointed to not get more catches, 'superman' Jadeja is stealing the show: Faf du Plessis

One of the most blistering fielders in the IPL, Faf du Plessis said on Wednesday that he is disappointed to have not get too many catching chances this season so far. He cheekily attributted the dearth to Ravindra Jadeja's 'superman' fielding skills.

Faf du Plessis grabbed an outrageous catch against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sprinting to his right from long-on, the 36-year-old made a full-tilt dive and plucked out the ball while airborne, sending a set Manish Pandey back to the pavilion.

This was Faf du Plessis' 4th catch of the season - half of Ravindra Jadeja's table-topping tally of 8 grabs.

"I am actually disappointed because I haven't been getting many catches. Jaddu has been stealing the show on the field, so I am just happy to get an opportunity to grab one tonight. I keep going to the odd pockets but Jaddu is the superman at the moment so happy to grab one off him tonight," said Faf du Plessis after the match.

Chennai Super Kings won the game by 7 wickets, regaining their top spot in the points table. In addition to the crucial catch, Faf du Plessis also scored a rollicking half-century (56 off 38 balls) in the 2nd innings, with the 129-run partnership between him and Ruturaj Gaikwad setting up the chase.

Faf Du Plessis is just too good in the fielding department. pic.twitter.com/4pK9UEy1nn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 28, 2021

The knock also helped de Plessis get past Shikhar Dhawan in the runs' chart. The former South African skipper expressed his gleeatn receiving the Orange Cap but added that winning matches feels equally good to him. He also said that his consistent stands with Gaikwad bode well for the team's future.

"Yes, it feels good (the Orange Cap). But obviously, winning matches is just as nice so I think the partnership of myself and Ruturaj is really productive at the moment and if you can start well in T20 cricket, with that batting lineup, it's good positive signs for us," added du Plessis.

When asked about the secret behind his consistency, Faf du Plessis said taking positive lessons from IPL 2020 (where he scored 449 runs from 13 innings) and making some fine 'tweaks' in the processes have helped him.

"I went back to try and make sure my basics were good. I really looked at the last season, obviously, it went well for me personally. I went for the things I did well and made sure to keep doing the same things. And also one or two tweaks were made from last season to this season," asserted du Plessis.

The biggest change from last year is the better balance of our side: Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis also spoke about the overall improvement in CSK's form across the 2 editions of the tournament. He argued that the team has made some new 'adjustments' and is now very well balanced with strong backups.

"I think we have got some really good balance. We have made some good adjustments from last season. Our batting depth is good. You know, even the guys on the bench like Robin Uthappa and those guys so it's a good balance. I think the biggest change for me is that we've got is a bit more balance in the squad and the guys are putting their hand up and performing as well. But there is definitely more depth," signed off du Plessis.