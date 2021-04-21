"FAFbulous knock!"- Fans erupt as Faf du Plessis powers CSK to 220

Faf du Plessis' stunning knock of 95* coupled with a well-made 64 from young Ruturaj Gaikwad has helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post a mammoth total of 220-3 in their 20 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
The veteran South African hit 9 fours and 4 sixes as the KKR bowlers had no answers to his belligerent strokeplay. Faf du Plessis, along with Gaikwad, gave CSK a solid start, and the likes of Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja played useful cameos to set a daunting target.
Twitter hails Faf du Plessis for his blistering 95*
CSK fans were absolutely thrilled with Faf du Plessis' knock and believe he is still good enough to terrorize the opposition bowlers despite approaching the twilight of his career. The former South African skipper has been with CSK for a long time and has certainly repaid the faith shown in him by the franchise.
Others trolled the KKR bowling attack for leaking runs once again. Here's how Twitter reacted:
Both Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis failed to provide flying starts to CSK this season in the first three games. However, they struck form against KKR and came flying out of the blocks.
Faf du Plessis played second fiddle to Gaikwad to begin with as the youngster was creaming the ball through the gaps. Once he was dismissed, it was up to du Plessis to take charge of the CSK innings.
While the other CSK batsmen played effective cameos, Faf du Plessis changed gears knowing that they had to set a target in excess of 200 on a beautiful batting wicket. The Proteas veteran was simply brilliant and finished just short of a deserved a hundred, but put CSK in a strong position.
KKR had to come out all guns blazing to chase this total down but have already lost both their openers. They will need a monumental effort from their big hitters like Andre Russell to clinch a victory against all odds.