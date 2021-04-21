"FAFbulous knock!"- Fans erupt as Faf du Plessis powers CSK to 220

Faf du Plessis' stunning knock of 95* coupled with a well-made 64 from young Ruturaj Gaikwad has helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post a mammoth total of 220-3 in their 20 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The veteran South African hit 9 fours and 4 sixes as the KKR bowlers had no answers to his belligerent strokeplay. Faf du Plessis, along with Gaikwad, gave CSK a solid start, and the likes of Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja played useful cameos to set a daunting target.

Twitter hails Faf du Plessis for his blistering 95*

CSK fans were absolutely thrilled with Faf du Plessis' knock and believe he is still good enough to terrorize the opposition bowlers despite approaching the twilight of his career. The former South African skipper has been with CSK for a long time and has certainly repaid the faith shown in him by the franchise.

Others trolled the KKR bowling attack for leaking runs once again. Here's how Twitter reacted:

CSK finishes with 220/3. An excellent innings from Faf Du Plessis - 95 in 60 balls. A perfect finishing from Faf, the way he played today deserved the century. Ruturaj Gaikwad also played well for his 64, MS Dhoni smashed a good cameo of 17. pic.twitter.com/szovJc3VYi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2021

Well played, Ruturaj - not among runs in first 3 matches but #CSK backed him and came good in the 4th match by scoring 64 runs from 42 balls and adding 115 runs for the opening wicket with Faf Du Plessis. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/g3VWGnr5Dk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2021

Faf du Plessis patting MS Dhoni when he got out has to be best thing on internet.❤#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/ZyNC4E9YHV — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 21, 2021

Faf du Plessis rediscovered the scoop shot and hasn't looked back ever since. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 21, 2021

95 not out of 60 balls

9 fours, 4 sixes

158.33 Strike rate.....

Faf du Plessis is one of the underrated batsman in my book📝#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/nSqNtDUOX1 — 𝕾𝖚𝖉𝖎𝖕𝖙𝖆 𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖗𝖏𝖊𝖊™ (@bsudipta062) April 21, 2021

Shikhar dhawan after Faf du Plessis missed his century by 5 runs pic.twitter.com/iPO2Y8jA5Y — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) April 21, 2021

Francois du Plessis. You beautiful human. What a Knock.💛 pic.twitter.com/SSA95wUDUF — sai (@saiprasath10) April 21, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are finding every gap that's possible. Attacked KKR's premium spinners with intent and got off to a great start. Finally happy with the way CSK took on the power play. Another positive for us so far in this season. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 21, 2021

Du Plessis gonna lie down on ground someday to play scoop. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 19, 2021

Both Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis failed to provide flying starts to CSK this season in the first three games. However, they struck form against KKR and came flying out of the blocks.

Faf du Plessis played second fiddle to Gaikwad to begin with as the youngster was creaming the ball through the gaps. Once he was dismissed, it was up to du Plessis to take charge of the CSK innings.

While the other CSK batsmen played effective cameos, Faf du Plessis changed gears knowing that they had to set a target in excess of 200 on a beautiful batting wicket. The Proteas veteran was simply brilliant and finished just short of a deserved a hundred, but put CSK in a strong position.

KKR had to come out all guns blazing to chase this total down but have already lost both their openers. They will need a monumental effort from their big hitters like Andre Russell to clinch a victory against all odds.