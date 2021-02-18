"What a downgrade from Morris"- Twitterati erupts as RCB snap up Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has got himself one big payday as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have bought him for an unbelievable INR 15 crore at the IPL 2021 auction.
RCB have now spent a whopping INR 29.5 crore on just two players (Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson) and have absolutely dominated the auction so far. They will continue to add stellar names to their line-up in a bid to win their maiden IPL title.
Twitterati react to Kyle Jamieson joining RCB
Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to seeing RCB pour splurge so much money on someone who is yet to prove himself in T20 cricket. While many feel Jamieson is a potential world-class talent, others believe he is no better than Chris Morris, a player that RCB released ahead of this season.
Some didn't understand RCB's decision to let Morris go as he was available to be retained at INR 10 crore. The Bangalore team have now gone for Kyle Jamieson while paying an extra 5 crores. Here is what fans had to say on Twitter:
Kyle Jamieson has made a sensational start to his Test career, having picked up 36 wickets from just six Tests. He played a huge role in New Zealand reaching the final of the World Test Championship.
His all-round ability, which has been on display in Test cricket, was enough for a number of teams to make him one of their prime targets. Having lost the bidding war for Morris and Jhye Richardson, RCB knew they had to bring in a quality overseas fast bowler and went all-out for the 26-year-old.
With the acquisitions of Jamieson and Maxwell, RCB is suddenly looking like a very dangerous team with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers already in their ranks. They will look to plug a few more holes and form what could be a title-winning team before the end of the auction.Published 18 Feb 2021, 19:19 IST