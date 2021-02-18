"What a downgrade from Morris"- Twitterati erupts as RCB snap up Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has got himself one big payday as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have bought him for an unbelievable INR 15 crore at the IPL 2021 auction.

RCB have now spent a whopping INR 29.5 crore on just two players (Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson) and have absolutely dominated the auction so far. They will continue to add stellar names to their line-up in a bid to win their maiden IPL title.

Twitterati react to Kyle Jamieson joining RCB

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to seeing RCB pour splurge so much money on someone who is yet to prove himself in T20 cricket. While many feel Jamieson is a potential world-class talent, others believe he is no better than Chris Morris, a player that RCB released ahead of this season.

Some didn't understand RCB's decision to let Morris go as he was available to be retained at INR 10 crore. The Bangalore team have now gone for Kyle Jamieson while paying an extra 5 crores. Here is what fans had to say on Twitter:

Kyle Jamieson will be playing for RCB with 15 cr. That is big big deal. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 18, 2021

Expected Jamieson to go high. But not this much. These mini-auctions are great to be at. Few options for franchises but decent purse available. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021

Trivia: Jamieson is the most expensive player ever sold to not have a Twitter account — absy (@absycric) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Kyle Jamieson on course to become the Cummins for RCB. Will come back to this tweet during the season. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 18, 2021

RCB : We got Maxi and Jamieson



Fans : What did it cost ?



RCB : Everything#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/bqE6JQBzbN — Detective (@cheeku4042) February 18, 2021

#IPLAuction - Just when things were hitting the roof, Kyle Jamieson for 15C to RCB. Two massive buys by the franchise today, Jamie adds great value to the team and makes it look complete now. Ee Saala Cup Namde. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

"I don’t know. With an Indian series, there’s a lot more focus on it.”

That was Kyle Jamieson when asked if any IPL team had approached him a year ago during the India tour. You’d consider a Rs 15 crore price tag from @RCBTweets a little more than just an approach #IPLAuction — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 18, 2021

What a downgrade from Morris to Jamieson and that too paying him 5c extra than Morris. This is classic RCB 🔥🔥🔥 RCB are back — BALAJI (@deep_extracover) February 18, 2021

Jamieson is this year's Tymal Mills for #RCB? #IPL2021Auction — Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) February 18, 2021

Kyle Jamieson for RCB making it’s bowling lineup strong 💪🏻 #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/awiUJCVJW8 — Iamkrish_7 (@iamkrish_7) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

These Richardson , Jamieson , Morris are going for 14,15,16 cr



And there is Jasprit Bumrah who gets paid 7Cr...#IPL2021Auction — Chinaman. (@DenofRohit) February 18, 2021

Kyle Jamieson winning bid 15 cr

Everyone to rcb pic.twitter.com/0Cn5J74iNK — Heisenberg (@heisen_walter) February 18, 2021

Kyle Jamieson now has the IPL salary equal of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's salary. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021

Kyle Jamieson from NZ would have never imagined in his life getting this much money ever when he started playing cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Kyle Jamieson has made a sensational start to his Test career, having picked up 36 wickets from just six Tests. He played a huge role in New Zealand reaching the final of the World Test Championship.

His all-round ability, which has been on display in Test cricket, was enough for a number of teams to make him one of their prime targets. Having lost the bidding war for Morris and Jhye Richardson, RCB knew they had to bring in a quality overseas fast bowler and went all-out for the 26-year-old.

With the acquisitions of Jamieson and Maxwell, RCB is suddenly looking like a very dangerous team with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers already in their ranks. They will look to plug a few more holes and form what could be a title-winning team before the end of the auction.