Finn Allen T20 stats, batting records, age, hometown, and more

IPL 2021 is a month away, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore have already signed a replacement. Finn Allen has replaced Josh Philippe in the Virat Kohli-led squad. Australian wicket-keeper batsman Philippe will not be available for IPL 2021 and as a replacement, RCB have roped in New Zealand's uncapped wicketkeeper Finn Allen.

Not many fans would know Allen because he is yet to play international cricket. However, he is one of the top wicket-keepers in New Zealand right now. Allen kept the wickets for Wellington in the Super Smash T20. He made his T20 debut back in 2017, and scored back-to-back fifties for Wellington in New Zealand's primary domestic T20 event.

Here's a look at some exciting things you need to know about Finn Allen before he makes his IPL debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this year.

Finn Allen age

Finn Allen was born on April 22, 1999. He will celebrate his 22nd birthday during IPL 2021.

Finn Allen hometown

Finn Allen was born in Auckland. However, he represents Wellington in the domestic circuit. The 21-year-old played age-group level cricket for Auckland.

Finn Allen T20 stats

Finn Allen's stats in Super Smash 2020:



Innings - 11.

Runs - 512.

Average - 56.89.

Strike Rate - 193.94.

Fifties - 6.



- He was the leading run scorer of the Super Smash season.

- RCB signed him as the replacement of Josh Philippe. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 10, 2021

Finn Allen has played 13 T20 matches in his brief career. He has aggregated 537 runs at an average of 48.81. His strike rate of 183.27 highlights how he dominates the bowlers in the game's shortest format.

Allen has also taken three catches. He played as an opener for Wellington in the Super Smash.

Finn Allen records

Speaking of his records in other formats of domestic cricket, Finn Allen has amassed 343 runs in 12 first-class matches. Surprisingly, his first-class cricket average is only 19.05.

Meanwhile, Allen has 501 runs to his name in 20 List-A games. His highest score is 128. His white-ball cricket numbers show he can be a valuable player for RCB in IPL 2021.