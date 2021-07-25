IPL 2021 remaining matches schedule: Start date, venue and timing details

Exactly one year after playing the IPL 2020 curtain-raiser, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will clash in the first fixture of IPL 2021's second phase. Interestingly, this match will take place in the United Arab Emirates as well.

The BCCI issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (July 25). Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season. 29 games happened during the first phase in India.

The United Arab Emirates will host the rest of the league fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah being the three venues. The summit clash will take place on October 15 in Dubai. Here's a look at the complete schedule for IPL 2021's second phase

The Playoffs will happen in Dubai and Sharjah (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Like IPL 2020, the afternoon matches will start at 2:00 PM Local Time, while the evening games will have a start time of 6:00 PM Local Time. Fans in India can watch the matches from 3:30 PM IST, and 7:30 PM IST.

How many double-headers will take place during the remaining part of IPL 2021?

The BCCI has decided to have seven double-headers in the second phase of IPL 2021. Apart from weekends, there will be a double-header on Tuesday (September 28), Thursday (October 7) and Friday (October 8).

Delhi Capitals are the only franchise that will play three afternoon matches, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are scheduled to play only one game in the afternoon. The other four teams will play two matches in the afternoon slot. It will be exciting to see which franchise wins IPL 2021.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Prasen Moudgal