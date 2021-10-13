IPL 2021: "Got a bit angry last game, let the boys know that" - DC coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has admitted that he got angry after the team’s loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1. Ponting stated that he is emotional as a coach, just as he was as a player, and hence he was a bit frustrated after DC’s defeat to CSK.

Delhi went down to Chennai by four wickets in Qualifier 1, in a game that was decided in the last over. DC posted a challenging 172 for 5 batting first but the bowlers could not defend the score as CSK came out all guns blazing in the chase.

DC are facing KKR in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday in Sharjah. Speaking ahead of the match, Ponting admitted that he was slightly disappointed with the team's effort against CSK.

"I got a bit angry last game. I let the boys know that as well. I am pretty emotional sort of guy. I played with my heart on my sleeve and I am a bit of the same as coach.

"As a player out in the middle, you always feel you can change the outcome of the game. Coaching is a little bit more frustrating than being a player," Ponting explained in an interview posted on IPLT20.COM.

He, however, backed DC to be at their competitive best in the knockout clash against KKR. Asserting that the franchise has played some really good cricket throughout the tournament, Ponting added:

"The last two results haven't gone the way that we would have liked. But even in those games, we played a level of cricket that has been good enough to win. A decision here or there or just a couple of bad balls or bad shots have cost us the game.

"If we can tighten up in a couple of areas today, tactically and the way that we are thinking our way through certain situations, I think we will be very competitive again."

DC went down to RCB in their last league encounter as Srikar Bharat hit a last-ball six. Qualifier 1 was also decided in the final over of the match as MS Dhoni whacked Tom Curran for three fours.

"The side that plays spin bowling best might eventually win" - DC coach Ricky Ponting

The surface in Sharjah has offered a lot of help for spinners. In the Eliminator, KKR's Sunil Narine was unplayable with figures of 4 for 21.

According to Ponting, the side that plays the slow bowlers better could walk away as the winner in Qualifier 2.

"They (KKR) have used their spin bowlers particularly well. This wicket looks like it has been the slowest and the lowest out of all the wickets. We understand how big a part spin is going to play in this game.

"We've got two world-class spinners as well. The side that plays spin bowling best in this game might eventually win," Ponting concluded.

KKR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in Qualifier 2. While Kolkata are going in with an unchanged side, DC have replaced Tom Curran with Marcus Stoinis.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar