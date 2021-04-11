IPL 2021: “Happy that Prithvi Shaw’s hard work is paying off” - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan heaped praise on his Delhi Capitals (DC) opening partner Prithvi Shaw after the side’s seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw added a 138-run stand from just 81 balls to help the IPL 2020 runners-up chase down 189 with ease. This is the joint third-highest successful chase against CSK, a side that has won the IPL thrice.

Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 54-ball 85 and three catches. However, the southpaw expressed delight and appreciated his opening partner in the presentation ceremony.

“I really enjoyed my batting and the way I was hitting the ball. Even Prithvi was hitting it well, bringing the form from the Vijay Hazare Trophy," said Shikhar Dhawan.

“It was tremendous to watch Prithvi in his flow. He plays those shots effortlessly. He worked hard before this IPL. Happy that his hard work is paying off. So good and so happy for him as he didn’t have a good IPL last time around,” said Shikhar Dhawan, who had also scored his maiden IPL hundred against CSK in IPL 2020.

After being dropped from the Indian XI after the humiliating Adelaide Test defeat in December, Prithvi Shaw worked on his technique, especially the back-and-across movement, to re-invent himself.

The 21-year-old led Mumbai to a Vijay Hazare Trophy win last month, where he amassed 827 runs – the most by any batsman in a single season. Prithvi Shaw’s runs came at an unbelievable average of 165.4 and a strike rate of 138.3. He slammed 4 centuries in 8 matches.

Playing for the Delhi franchise, Prithvi Shaw lit up his original home ground – Wankhede Stadium in the side’s tournament opener with 72 off just 38 balls.

I enjoy taking up new challenges: Shikhar Dhawan

One of the hallmarks of Shikhar Dhawan’s innings was how he moved across, innovated and found the empty regions of the park. The 35-year-old stated that he was aware of CSK’s plan of bowling wide of his off-stump, as they used the same ploy last season as well.

“It was important to get off to a good start because we were chasing a big total. I have to innovate a few shots, and I enjoy taking up challenges. I knew the plan because CSK used the plan (bowling wide of off) last IPL as well. I was playing the ball quite close to my body because the wicket was sticky, and the ball was stopping,” Shikhar Dhawan added.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will play Rajasthan Royals in their second match at the Wankhede Stadium on April 15.