IPL 2021: Harshal Patel takes hat-trick to help RCB beat Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel claimed a hat-trick to power his team to a crucial victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. Patel dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off the first three deliveries of the 17th over in MI's chase of 166. His heroics all but sealed RCB's first win since the resumption of IPL 2021.

Harshal Patel came back in the 19th over to take his fourth wicket of the match to complete a dominant 54-run win over the defending champions. He finished with figures of 4/17 in 3.1 overs.

Earlier, half-centuries from captain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell helped RCB put up a total of 165/6.

Kohli, who became only the fifth player to cross 10,000 T20 runs, scored 51 off 42, while Maxwell scored 56 off 37 deliveries.

RCB looked set for a big total, but Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant penultimate over. He dismissed the well-set Maxwell and the dangerous AB de Villiers in consecutive deliveries to bring his team back in the game.

MI's innings got off to a good start, but once openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma departed, their middle-order once again let them down as they collapsed from 79/2 to 111 all out.

MI were still in with a faint chance, needing 61 off the final four overs with Pollard and Hardik at the crease. But little did they know a storm called Harshal Patel was about to hit them.

His first delivery of the over was a wide. As he bowled it again, Hardik skied it to Virat Kohli, who got underneath it at cover.

Harshal's next was another slower delivery across Kieron Pollard, who tried to trickle it down to fine leg but missed the ball as it clattered into the leg-stump.

Rahul Chahar came in looking to prevent the hat-trick, but was deceived by yet another slower ball -- this time a straight full toss -- and was trapped LBW.

Harshal Patel ran off into a wild celebration, and it was well deserved as RCB look to get their campaign back on track.

Harshal also dismissed Adam Milne in his next over to wrap up the match.

Harshal Patel continues stellar season for RCB

The right-arm seamer, traded in from Delhi Capitals, has been in terrific form this season right from the first game, which was also against MI.

Harshal Patel had proven to be the bane for MI then as well, as he scalped five wickets.

He has not looked back since as he has consistently picked wickets in the death overs to ensure RCB stay in contention for the knockout stages.

Harshal Patel is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL this season, with his tally now up to 23 scalps.

